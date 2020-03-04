Equity UK Issues Advice on Coronavirus

As Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, the UK's Equity has issued a statement to help keep members informed and safe. A message from Deputy for the General Secretary, Stephen Spence, reads:

Where you are concerned about an engagement being cancelled or a contract being terminated due to coronavirus issues, please contact the relevant Equity Organiser for specific advice about your situation. Organisers' details can be found in the Equity diary, in the back of the Equity magazine or on our website. https://www.equity.org.uk/at-work/contacts/

A matter that may arise in relation to cancelled engagements or contracts is the concept of 'force majeure'. This will usually be a clause in the contract that outlines circumstances under which the contract may be said to have been cancelled because of events or circumstances outside the engagers control. Another concept is 'frustration of contract' where the contract may be said to have been discontinued because of unforeseen circumstances.

Click here to view the full list of preventative advice.

