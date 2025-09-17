Empire Street Productions Launch New Monthly Conversation Series LIVE FROM SOHO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Empire Street Productions (ESP) launch a new conversation series LIVE FROM SOHO. This monthly series of creative conversations with artists about their life, work and process will take place at the Underbelly Boulevard Soho on the first Wednesday of every month led by ESP CEO & Producer James Bierman. All tickets will be £5 and proceeds will be donated to charity organisations The Schools Consent Project and Everyone's Invited.



The first three guests have today been announced as Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem on Wednesday 1 October, Marianne Elliott on Wednesday 5 November and Robert Icke on Wednesday 3 December.

Tickets will go on pre sale to ESP members 10am Thursday 18 September with general on sale from 6pm Friday 19 September here: underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/esp-live-from-soho. Sign up for pre sale access and future information at: empirestreetproductions.com

One of the UK's most exciting breakout stars of the past decade, musician, songwriter and actress Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem said:

“I'm delighted to be asked to kick off the Live From Soho conversations with James Bierman and Empire Street Productions, it's going to be a really special night. I'm looking forward to chatting about the creative process and other gossip.”



Renowned Olivier and Tony Award winning director and producer Marianne Elliott commented:



“If there's anything I can do to help aspiring artists in the theatre then I'm more than happy to be there. And chatting with James Bierman is a favourite pastime of mine. Here's hoping both can combine in one night.”

LIVE FROM SOHO is produced by Empire Street Productions.