Emma Rice Company Unveils Cast for MALORY TOWERS UK Tour

Emma Rice Company has announced the full cast for its upcoming UK tour of MALORY TOWERS, adapted and directed by Emma Rice from the novels by Enid Blyton. The production is co-produced with Alexandra Palace Theatre, Belgrade Theatre, HOME Manchester, and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse.

The cast will include Eden Barrie as Mary Lou Atkinson, Molly Cheesley as Alicia Johns, Rebecca Collingwood as Gwendolyn Lacey, Stephanie Hockley as Irene DuPont, Emily Panes as musician, Robyn Sinclair as Darrell Rivers, Bethany Wooding as Sally Hope, and Zoe West as Bill Robinson.

The production will open at Theatre Royal Bath, with previews beginning on May 1 and an official press night on May 7, before touring to Coventry, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, and Guildford. The tour will conclude at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.

Emma Rice said, “Malory Towers is an enduring passion for me! Inspired by my Gran, Mum and all the magnificent women of the wartime generations, I have loved bringing these intoxicating characters and tales up to date with love, song and laughter. However, like the school itself, this sparkling production needs to be filled with new personalities. This new tour is no different! The class of 2026 is filled with fresh, fierce and joyful talent – and I cannot wait to see what they bring to Miss Grayling, Malory Towers and me.”

MALORY TOWERS follows Darrell Rivers as she begins her journey at a Cornish boarding school, navigating friendships, rivalries, and personal growth. The story explores themes of belonging, resilience, and independence through music, ensemble storytelling, and live performance.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Lez Brotherston, composer Ian Ross, lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth, sound and video designer Simon Baker, and choreographer Alistair David.

The tour will play Theatre Royal Bath from May 1–9, followed by Belgrade Theatre Coventry from May 12–16, Leeds Playhouse from May 27–30, HOME Manchester from June 2–13, Liverpool Playhouse from June 16–20, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from July 14–18, and Alexandra Palace Theatre from July 22 through August 2.