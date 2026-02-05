Cast and Creative Team Announced for New Musical LIFELINE London Premiere

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new musical LIFELINE has announced casting and creative details ahead of its London premiere. The production features music and lyrics by Robin Hiley with a book by Becky Hope-Palmer.

The cast will include Alan Vicary, Maz McGinlay, Nathan Salstone, Kieran Brown, Helen Logan, Robbie Scott, and Kelly Glyptis. The ensemble will feature Hannah Visocchi, Jasmine Jules Andrews, and Graham Richardson.

Inspired by real historical events, Lifeline interweaves two timelines. In 1950, Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming is internationally celebrated for the discovery of penicillin while navigating a personal relationship with Greek resistance fighter and scientist Amalia Voureka. In present-day Edinburgh, a junior doctor confronts personal and professional challenges when a figure from her past is admitted to her hospital, raising questions about medical decision-making and the limits of treatment.

Each performance will feature a rotating chorus of medical professionals—including nurses, doctors, scientists, microbiologists, veterinarians, and dentists—who will appear alongside the professional cast and a six-piece band, creating a different chorus ensemble at every performance.

Composer and lyricist Robin Hiley said, “Almost a century since the discovery of penicillin, and 80 years since Sir Alexander Fleming's Nobel Prize address, his early warnings about antimicrobial resistance have never felt more prophetic. This timely musical is a celebration of the everyday people who make the extraordinary happen.”

Professor Dame Sally Davies, UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, added, “Antimicrobial resistance affects all of us, but public awareness does not match the scale of the threat. LIFELINE is bringing the issues to life and showing that we can – and must – make a difference.”

The creative team includes set designer Abby Clarke, costume designer Alice McNicholas, choreographer Leanne Pinder, lighting designer Matthew Craigen, and sound designer Paul Smith.

Lifeline is presented by Charades Theatre Company and is supported by organizations including the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, GSK, Pfizer, and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, among others.