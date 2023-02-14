Edinburgh Fringe Cult Hit VERMIN Opens at Arcola Theatre this March

The REcreate Agency and Triptych Theatre present Vermin, written by Benny Ainsworth at Arcola Theatre, running 14 March - 1 April.

Billy and Rachel have a rat problem. But a much darker deep-rooted horror lurks beneath their floorboards.

Following cult success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, award-winning play Vermin makes its London debut at the Arcola Theatre this Spring. A slick two-hander, Vermin brings together sharp new writing, tight direction and two blistering lead performances to bring the audience on a darkly comic journey into horrors all too real.

Billy and Rachel are, seemingly, a perfectly happy couple - both a little strange, but suited. When their home develops a rat infestation, their reactions are polar opposite. Billy faces the creatures with violence, Rachel with acceptance and a motherly love. But the rats aren't the real problem. Deep beneath the surface runs the pain of unchecked grief in this unsetting, unrelenting, and heartbreaking dark comedy.

Written by Benny Ainsworth, directed by Michael Parker, and starring Sally Paffett alongside Ainsworth, Vermin runs at the Arcola Theatre from 14 March - 1 April, reuniting the team behind the smash success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Vermin faces up to grief, and leaves you questioning what is real.