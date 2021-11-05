Eden Espinosa Will Perform At Cadogan Hall In April 2022

Broadway star Eden Espinosa will be performing a solo concert at the Cadogan Hall on Friday 8 April 2022 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on general sale from Friday 5 November at 11.00am.

Inspired by the energy of the new decade and a post-pandemic world, Eden Espinosa presents an evening of music, laid-back dialogue, taking requests and encouraging spontaneous moments and off-the-cuff stories. Audiences can be sure to experience something different.

Eden Espinosa is best known for her critically acclaimed performance as 'Elphaba' in Wicked on Broadway, in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Her other theatre credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of RENT on Broadway.

Eden is fresh off the Broadway National Touring production of Falsettos in which she played Trina. Eden has also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain, and Mamí in the world premiere of The Gardens of Anuncia at The Old Globe Theater. She portrayed Eva Peron in TPAC and Studio Tenn's production of Evita. In 2017 she toured Denmark and London playing Emma Borden in the rock musical Lizzie. She played Mary Flynn to rave reviews in Maria Friedman's production of Merrily We Roll Along at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. Eden was Daniela in Kennedy Center's In The Heights. Also portrayed Anita in West Side Story for the BBC PROMS at the Royal Albert Hall. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Her television appearances include shows such as "Law and Order", "Ugly Betty", and "Elementary." Voiceover credits include Cassandra in the Disney Channel's "Tangled the Series", "Robot Chicken", "MAD TV", "Elena of Avalor", and "Titan Maximum." Eden released her debut album, Look Around, in 2012. She released her sophomore album REVELATION in January 2019 which features all new original music. REVELATION made its way to #15 on the Pop iTunes Charts upon release. www.edenespinosa.com

Fourth Wall Live specialises in bringing Broadway artists to the UK, previous concerts include Broadway and TV regulars Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera, Laura Michelle Kelly, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Shoshana Bean, Jeremy Jordan, Matthew Morrison, Erich Bergen, Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney and Cynthia Erivo. Other concerts include West End Stars solo concerts including Michael Ball, Matt Cardle, Kerry Ellis, Oliver Tompsett, Hannah Waddingham, Sharon D Clarke and Bonnie Langford.