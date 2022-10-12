Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EXCLUSIVE: 24 Hour Presale on Tickets for SYLVIA at The Old Vic

The musical will star Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst

Oct. 12, 2022 
'Be the change that you want to see
Be the change for you and me'

This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst - feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel - the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world.

Following its 2018 run as a work-in-progress, Kate Prince's Sylvia is back where it all began for its world premiere, uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to shine a light on a remarkable moment in history, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

An Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company production. In association with Sadler's Wells.

Co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW, the UK's arts programme for the First World War centenary, with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England and from the Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport.

Sylvia is at The Old Vic Theatre 27 January 2023 - 1 April 2023


