EDINBURGH 2025: CECILIA GENTILI'S RED INK Q&A

BWW caught up with Nic Cory and Chiquitita to chat about bringing Cecilia Gentili's Red Ink to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Cecilia Gentili's Red Ink.



Chiquitita: RED INK is a collection of deeply personal, raunchy, hilarious stories about Cecilia's experience growing up othered — specifically by those professing to be religious — in 1970s rural Argentina.



Cecilia saw a lot of herself in me, and I in her. So, it's the highlight of my life getting to tell her stories — in her very large heels — during a tumultuous period for trans family across the globe.



Nic: Developing this show with Cecilia was also the most creatively fulfilling and moving experience of my artistic life. And to see the torch being carried so perfectly by Chiquitita is an honor that has redoubled my excitement for bringing this collection of stories to audiences worldwide.



Why bring it to Edinburgh?



Nic: It's the biggest theater festival in the world. So that means it's the best, right? (Laughs)



Joking aside, the effects of Cecilia's activism can be felt internationally to this day. So, it feels appropriate that her incredible contributions as an artist are part of her enduring legacy as well.



Chiquitita: Honestly, I'd never heard of Fringe Festival or Festival Fringe — however the Scottish pronounce it — until I got off the plane and the Ambien wore off.



How are Playbill involved?



Chiquitita: Playbill? You mean Playboy? I'm happy to play with Bill, but first the deposit has to hit my bank account.



Nic: (laughs) She doesn't read my emails or text messages. And, frankly, I haven't been able to get her on the phone for months !



Actually, one of our lead producers, George Strus, decided to make a really great series for Playbill documenting the many aspects of producing a show for Fringe. I am thrilled they are taking Playbill readers through every step of the process, as there are surprisingly few resources available to those who are first-timers here. I'm especially excited to see how the series they're writing helps young, scrappy theater-makers get here in the years to come !



How has the show been received so far?



Nic: I just got off the plane this morning and caught Chiqui's incredible performance this afternoon. Just like Cecilia, she had the audience in the palm of her hand and I can't wait for even more people to witness her brilliance over the next month.



Chiquitita: Is it a good sign when people get up and leave in the middle of your show?



Nic: For the record, that has not — and WILL not — happen.



What would you like audiences to take away from the show?



Chiquitita: I hope that people can get a glimpse of Cecilia's humor and cheeky nature through me.



Nic: I miss Cecilia every day. But working on this show — especially with Chiqui, my associate Joseph, and this dream team of producers — has brought me joy and helped me work through my grief. So, we hope people are inspired to laugh in the face of pain.