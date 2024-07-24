EDINBURGH 2024: TOP FUN! 80S SPECTACULAR - REMIX Q&A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BWW caught up with Matt Hale about bringing Top Fun! 80s Spectacular - Remix to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the worlds of comedy and hypnosis?

I started DJing when I was fifteen then moved into radio, so was always involved in entertainment, but my fascination with the mind and how it works led me to mix it with hypnosis. Combining my love for comedy with hypnosis just felt like the perfect match. I’ve always enjoyed engaging a crowd and the idea of doing so while showcasing the incredible abilities of the mind was irresistible. So I set out to find out how and why hypnosis works so that I could then adapt it into a show.

What inspired the creation of TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular - Remix?

The 80s were calling, and I had to answer! Originally, I didn’t plan on a themed show, but while brainstorming for my next show, I kept bumping into all these 80s references. Top Gun 2 was flying high, Stranger Things was bringing back the 80s vibes, and 80s music was making a comeback. It hit me like a blast from the past – why not create a show that’s a full-on 80s extravaganza? Thus, TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular was born, and this year’s “remixed” version includes some new routines with last year’s favourites.

What has the creative process been like for TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular - Remix?

It starts months out with me jotting down anything and everything that’s trending or could be fun on stage. Once I noticed the 80s trend popping up everywhere, it all clicked. From there, it was about weaving in classic 80s elements with high-energy hypnosis routines. Imagine solving a Rubik’s cube while dancing to “Footloose” – that’s pretty much the vibe of my creative process!

What is it like combining comedy and hypnosis?

Combining comedy and hypnosis is like making the ultimate party cocktail. You get the unexpected hilarity of improv comedy, mixed with the mind-blowing magic of hypnosis. It’s all about having fun, making sure the volunteers and audience are laughing together, and leaving everyone with memories they’ll be talking about for ages. Picture a rollercoaster ride where everyone’s screaming in delight and you’re the one driving the fun.

What is it like bringing a show up to the Edinburgh Fringe from Australia?

Despite being a veteran of the second & third biggest Fringes of the world (Adelaide & Perth), bringing a show to the biggest at Edinburgh is still pretty daunting, due to the eyewatering amount of other shows that are out there (3000+). However, my debut season last year went really well, so despite the insanely hard work to keep the audiences coming night after night, I was pumped to return this year!

It’s exciting to present to a new audience every night for a month, finding a groove and refining the show as you go. Plus, the Fringe atmosphere is electric, and there’s a unique opportunity to see countless other performances, making it a creatively enriching experience

What is it that you think is so appealing to audiences about the concept of hypnosis?

Hypnosis is the ultimate mind-bending experience. Audiences are fascinated by the idea that they or someone they know can be part of the show, doing things they’d never imagine they’d have the confidence to do in front of a crowd. It’s like unlocking a secret level of their brain. Plus, my shows aim to be inclusive and fun, ensuring everyone leaves thinking, “I wish that was me up there!” rather than being glad they’re not. It’s all about the feel-good vibes and the shared experience of amazement and laughter.

What do you hope audiences take away from TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular - Remix?

I want audiences to walk away buzzing with happiness, their faces sore from smiling and their minds blown by what they’ve seen. My prime focus is fun – for both the participants and the audience. I want them to leave thinking they’ve just been part of the best party ever, with 80s classics stuck in their heads and a renewed sense of joy. It’s about creating an unforgettable, high-energy experience that stays with them long after the final applause.

How would you describe TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular - Remix in one word?

Mega!

Top Fun! 80s Spectacular - Remix runs from 31 July to 26 August (no performance on 12 August) at Gilded Balloon Patter House - Big Yin at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sponsored content

Comments