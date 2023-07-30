EDINBURGH 2023: N.Ormes Q&A

BWW catches up with Agathe and Adrien about bringing N.Ormes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about N.Ormes.

We are Agathe and Adrien, a hand to hand duo based in Montreal. For a long time, We suffered from impostor syndrome, feeling either too heavy to fly, or too skinny to base. We compared ourselves a lot with the typical model of a hand to hand duo, which we’re not, until we realised our strength lay elsewhere, we then explored and developed our own language in our acrobatic lifts.



N.Ormes is an hour-long circus show that highlights this research through some never-before-seen acrobatic exchanges. It challenges the audiences to question their own assumptions through a touching and intimate journey that will move each and every one with a perfect blend of tears and laughter.

The show skilfully combines acrobatics and dance, as the audience follows the two protagonists and their relationship, navigating between power struggles.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

We came in 2019 as an audience of the festival and we loved the vibe, but it truly feels amazing to come back, 4 years later, with our own show ! We are all the more proud to be in this year’s programmation only 4 months after the show premiered in Montreal !

This will be a true launch for our show and the opportunity to meet presenters and agents.

We are proud to be playing next to such amazing artists and companies, and we are hyped, and grateful for all the interest and buzz the show is already creating. It’s an honour to be part of an international festival of this scale and this is the perfect opportunity for us to get visibility and share our work with as many people as possible.

Why is the format of the show so important to the storytelling?

Circus is an ideal medium to touch people. The danger and the acrobatics open something inside the audience, a door for them to then receive the messages and powerful meanings of the show carried by the dramaturgy, vulnerability and questioning in the rest of the performance.

With this being your Fringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

Well I have a feeling, that even with all the preparation of the past few months, the Fringe will find many ways to throw surprises at us ;)

No but honestly we have had such amazing support from our friends that came to the Festival in the previous years. Big shoutout to Les Foutoukours with Brotipo (Clown/circus show) that are also in the festival, go see them! Even if we can’t fully imagine the vastness of this festival, we are confident that all our partners and friends will be of help if needed. And for all the things we don’t know, we surely know the most important thing: how to perform our show and give the audience an inspiring moment to remember.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

The first thing that comes to mind is that I would like this show to inspire little girls to aspire for more. Haha but there are so many other things ! That another way is possible, that what makes you different and self conscious might actually be your strength, and embracing that side of you will make you flourish.

