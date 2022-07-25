EDINBURGH 2022: Emo Majok Q&A

BWW catches up with Emo Majok to chat about bringing African Aussie to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about African Aussie.

My show African Aussie is like a semi autobiography of my life story which consists of My family fleeing war torn Sudan and finding fegue in a refugee camp in neighbouring country Ethiopia to which my mother gave birth to me in. 3 years later we are forced to flee once again to another country due war breaking out, so my family walked yet another country to find another refugee camp in neighbouring Kenya. 4 years later we got sponsored to Australia and then the real fun begins.

My show Aussie African covers early life in Australia, starting from scratch, knowing no English and adjusting to western culture, my past employment before finding my calling in stand up comedy. As a single father of 3 the show paints a clear picture of what it was like leaving a 80k a year job to start a new career in stand up comedy while managing parental duties. We talk about one night stands, past adventures travelling the globe performing stand up comedy, to the world coming to a halt due to the global pandemic and much more.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Edinburgh Fringe is the holy grail of all fringe festivals, so where better to showcase a story I hold so dear in my heart. Honestly if traveling 35 hours does not already show my level of commitment during a pandemic to deliver this show then thats all the more reason to come watch it for yourself. This show will be the highlight of your Edinburgh Fringe visit and experience.

Who would you like to come and see African Aussie?

This show is for everyone, I have lived and experienced so much in my 33 years of life that so many people can relate. Whether you're an adult that is out here trying to figure it out, a newly parent , outsider then never quite fit in because of their nationality, skin colour, beliefs, lack of capital, social or economical class. Or your just an individual that loves to hear about other people's stories and experiences to be more open and connected to the world and humanity, then this show is for you.

Do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I do not know what to expect from Edinburgh Fringe during these uncertain times. One thing is for certain I am approaching it the same way I approach everything in my life, with my best foot forward. I see great reviews, major interest from the audience, word of mouth spreading and possibly a Best NewComer award. But most importantly being future recognised on an international level.

What's next for you after the festival?

Begin planning a world tour

