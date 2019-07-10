EDINBURGH 2019: Joe Sutherland Q&A

BWW catches up with Joe Sutherland to chat about bringing Sour to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Sour.

It's a new stand-up show about pop reunions, LGBT sandwiches and trendy mental health issues. I'm not a political satirist but this is maybe my most political stuff yet. I'm just a nice boy trying to look as pretty as possible but the mess going on out there is getting in the way. It's confusing and aggravating so I just wanted to write about that. Hope it's funny.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Good question. I had a gap in the diary of about 3 weeks and thought, "why not?" - plus I wanted to test my mental stability and the flexibility of my overdraft. Fringe is taxing on many levels, but it comes with many rewards, like overworked quads and increased cardio stamina from walking so many cobbled streets at a 20 degree incline.

What are the benefits of performing at Banshee Labyrinth?

The show is free to get in - but not to get out. I'm just really hoping that this means more people can come along than would come to a paid show. I'd rather people take a punt on me and get pleasantly surprised than pay money up front and leave disappointed.

Who would you recommend comes to see Sour?

Anyone who wants to watch an angry and confused little gay lad have a bit of a rant about a few things in a small boutique cinema after dark.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

There's tips on how to become middle class, how to be a 'better' person, and a rather smutty method of self-care that you might not have thought of. All are my gifts to you. If you come to the show. Please do.

Joe Sutherland is performing his show Sour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, for tickets please see www.edfringe.com.

