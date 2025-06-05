Dominic Cooke Appointed Artistic Director of the Almeida Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dominic Cooke will succeed Rupert Goold as Artistic Director and joins the organisation in 2026. He is a multi-award-winning stage and screen director whose recent theatre work includes Mrs Warren’s Profession, Hello Dolly, Medea, Good (West End); The Normal Heart and Follies (National Theatre). He was the Artistic Director of the Royal Court from 2007-2013. On screen, he has directed two features films The Courier and On Chesil Beach, as well as three episodes of The Hollow Crown for television.

Dominic Cooke said, “12 years after leaving the Royal Court, I couldn’t be more excited to be returning as an Artistic Director and to be taking the reins of this unique theatre. Under Rupert, the Almeida has been a beacon of quality and innovation. I’m hugely grateful to him and his team to be handed an organisation in such good health. I look forward to building on this legacy and to future adventures in this magical space.”

Chair of the Board Tamara Ingram said, “We are over the moon that Dominic has accepted the role of Artistic Director. He is celebrated around the world and brings a wealth of experience both of running a theatre and as a consistently acclaimed, award-winning artist. We are greatly looking forward to what lies ahead and to seeing how his leadership defines the next chapter of the Almeida.”

Current Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, “Dominic is a wonderful appointment. His Royal Court was brimming with confidence and new voices and I am sure he will bring his many talents to bear on continuing the rich story of our great theatre.”

After almost 12 years at the Almeida, Rupert Goold and Executive Director Denise Wood are standing down, to take over as Artistic Director of The Old Vic and continue with freelance projects respectively. Recruitment for a new Executive Director will begin shortly.

Comments