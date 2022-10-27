Digital Art Week Debuts in London Next Week Bringing Immersive Art Exhibitions, Parties, and Talks
Events run 3-10 November.
Opening next week, the launch edition of Digital Art Week comes to London across 3rd -10th Nov 2022.
Digital Art Week launches its first edition with 40 of the biggest names in the global digital art world, with a series of immersive events, panels, talks and installations across a range of the Capital's most exciting venues including W1 Curates, Outernet London, 180 The Strand and Cromwell Place.
Celebrating the extraordinary creativity of emerging art formats (from animations and digital art collectibles to augmented reality, virtual reality and multi-sensory installations), this launch edition invites visitors into a portal of art experiences blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital.
Events to look forward to include a VIP launch reception for creators, talent, and tastemakers, exhibitions with rare pieces of digital art from over 40 major artists (including XCOPY, Beeple, Andres Reisinger, Six N. Five), well-known DJ's, digital art installations, industry panel talks and much more. It's a great opportunity to discover immersive art in what is set to be a groundbreaking new addition to London's art scene.
Shaina Silva, co-founder of Digital Art Week, said, "We're very pleased with what we achieved - not only because this is only our launch edition, spanning such a diverse spread of cutting-edge creative talent, but also because there is a real sense of excitement and optimism about digital art and immersive 'phygital' experiences as a whole, seeing innovative artworks and connecting with our peers in person."
This bold and ambitious Digital Art Week London launch is the first of many events planned in Paris, Lisbon, New York, Miami, Seoul and Tokyo.
Event Listings
Thursday 3rd - 10th November (W1 Curates): Andre Reisinger alongside director and visual artist Sam Mason will be presenting the new digital artwork 'ANY DAY NOW' curated by Daria Borisova.
Thursday 3rd November (W1 Curates): Celebrated DJs including the Menendez Brothers provide the soundtrack at an open bar with sponsor cocktails. There will also be a Fireside Chat with Jamie Burke (Outlier Ventures).
Thursday 3rd & Friday 4th November (W1 Curates): immersive display for some of the world's most valuable digital art curated by 33NFT and Cozomo de' Medici.
Friday 4th November (Secret Location): A community party with well known DJs, sponsor cocktails, art displays and networking (hosted by NFTUK, the community of art, technology and culture in the UK's Web3 community).
Sunday 6th November (Outernet): Digital Art Week & Smashtoshi present 'Artists To Watch', showcasing new and exciting talent alongside some of the biggest names in the space.
Tuesday 8th - Thursday 10th November (Cromwell Place): Code as Gesture is curated by Metaversal in partnership with Verse.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Following two record-breaking seasons at London’s The Other Palace and West End transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018 Heathers the Musical will embark on a UK tour from 2023.
Immersive Experience RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Will Launch In London In February 2023
October 27, 2022
Fusing theatre, sport and technology, Rematch will launch its much anticipated second immersive experience Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, transporting guests to the legendary Muhammad Ali and George Foreman boxing match in 1974.
Tara Boom Will Make Her LA CLIQUE Debut This Christmas In Leicester Square
October 27, 2022
As La Clique prepares to open in the majestic Leicester Square Spiegeltent from November 9th until 7th January, it has been announced that umbrella foot juggling and hoola hoop artist Tara Boom will make her debut performance in this unique and breath-taking show.
Shaftesbury Theatre Reveals Next Phase Of Its £10 Million Plus Dramatic Transformation
October 26, 2022
The Grade 2 listed Shaftesbury Theatre, the largest of the independent theatres in the West End, is undergoing dramatic and innovative extension and improvement to secure its position as one of London's leading theatrical forces, with a building designed for the 21st Century.
Chelsea Birkby Comes To Soho Theatre In January
October 26, 2022
No More Mr Nice Chelsea is the highly anticipated debut stand-up hour from rising star Chelsea Birkby, whose credits include BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club, writing on Mock The Week and reaching the final of both So You Think You're Funny and Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year.