David Tennant Forced Off-Stage Mid-Show for Second Time as MACBETH Castmate Falls Ill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to the Standard, David Tennant was forced off stage for the second time this week, after a castmate fell ill and an understudy had to take her place during Friday's penultimate performance of Macbeth, starring Tennant and Cush Jumbo.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tennant had to leave the stage for 15 minutes earlier this week, after an audience member became disruptive due to not being allowed to return to his seat after using the restroom.

On Friday, a grassroots campaign called Protect the Heart of the Arts offered face masks and Covid tests outside Harold Pinter Theatre on Friday as part of a health safety awareness campaign, after several performances of the production were cancelled due to illness last month.

During the same performance, Tennant had to leave the stage briefly again, as Rona Morison, who stars as Lady Macduff, lost her voice mid-show. Understudy Gemma Laurie stepping in, allowing for the performance to continue.

“She lost her voice at the end of a monologue - the last line came out very faint. So just before her next scene someone came in and told David to walk off stage and announced that Rona had lost her voice, so Gemma would be stepping in as Lady Macduff,” wrote an audience member on X.

She lost her voice at the end of a monologue - the last line came out very faint. So just before her next scene someone came in and told David to walk off stage and announced that Rona had lost her voice, so Gemma would be stepping in as Lady Macduff. — Anja (@Tyttas) December 14, 2024

Co-founder of Protect the Heart of the Arts, Charles Waltz told the Standard that recent cancellations and illnesses “could be a combination of factors - seasonal illnesses, occupational strain, or both,” adding that “Covid-19 infections can have lasting effects on the vocal apparatus, including inflammation and fatigue, which can impair a performer’s ability to meet the demands of a production."

He advocated that “on-site testing, like PlusLife, would not only help prevent illness cancellations but also support actors’ health, giving productions the ability to manage these challenges proactively.”

Comments