David Tennant’s Macbeth Interrupted by Disruptive Audience Member in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A West End performance of Macbeth, starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, faced a 15-minute delay after an audience member disrupted the show at the Harold Pinter Theatre. The incident occured during a performance when the individual, who had left to use the restroom, was prevented from immediately returning to his seat, reports The Independent.

Witnesses reported that theatre staff informed the man he would need to wait for a suitable break in the play before re-entering the auditorium. The man objected to this policy, causing a disturbance that drew attention from both staff and other audience members.

"He was insisting on getting back to his seat, and then lots of people kicked off about his disturbance," one attendee told The Times.

In response to the disruption, theatre staff raised the house lights, and David Tennant temporarily left the stage until the situation was resolved. Reports indicate that the man eventually exited the theatre, allowing the performance to continue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the production confirmed the incident, saying, "We can confirm there was an incident at the theatre last night, which necessitated a request to stop the show. This is standard practice to handle the situation swiftly and effectively, allowing the rest of the performance to continue with minimal disruption to both the audience and the cast."

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner