David Hunter and Grace Mouat Join 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL

West End stars, David Hunter and Grace Mouat, will star as Matt Flamhaff and Lucy Wyman respectively in the world premiere production of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL, opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited season from 21 September 2025.

David Hunter is best known for his leading roles in the West End productions of Kinky Boots, Waitress and Once. In 2020 he was nominated for Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical for his role of Doctor Pomatter in Waitress. He originated the role of Henry in the world premiere production of The Time Traveller's Wife The Musical at Chester Storyhouse and West End productions and can be heard on the Original Cast Recording.

Grace Mouat has starred in West End productions of SIX, & Juliet and The Great British Bake-Off Musical. This year she was nominated for the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for her role of Karen in the West End production of Mean Girls.

Joining David, Grace and the previously announced Lucie Jones, who stars as Jenna Rink, will be Caleb Roberts (Passing Strange, Old Vic) as Richard, Andrew Berlin (Muriel's Wedding, Leicester Curve) as Kyle Grandy, Dominic Andersen (Heathers, West End) as Alex, Ross Dawes (The Time Traveller's Wife, West End) as Wayne, Suzie McAdam (Much Ado About Nothing, West End) as Bev and Iván Fernández Gonzáles (Heathers, Soho Place/UK Tour) as Darius Mark. The cast is completed by Tia Antione-Charles (Mean Girls, West End), GEORGE BRAY (Crazy For You, West End), Elliot David Parkes (Pretty Woman, UK & Ireland Tour/Zurich), Sarah Drake (MAMMA MIA! The Party, The O2), Rose Galbraith (Cruel Intentions, The Other Palace), Jenna Innes (Heathers, Soho Place/UK Tour), Henry Lawes (Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter, UK Tour), Rachel Moran (The Lightning Thief, The Other Palace), Amy Parker (MinerBirds, New Vic Theatre), Jack Rowell (Hello Again, Union Theatre), Rebecca-Daisy Wellington (The Book of Mormon, West End) and Kevin Yates (Cruel Intentions, UK Tour).

Children's casting includes Max Bispham, Cyrus Campbell, Melody Caruana, Keira Chansa, Emmeline D'arcy-Walsh, Anna De Oliveira, Azaelea Zona Harris, Hughie Higginson, Bella Hockaday, Clare Keeley, Fearne Lily King I'anson, Amelia Minto, Florence Moluluo, Nyomi Okoro, Marlis Robson, Star Lily Shentall-Lee, Joel Tennant, Maddison Thew, Florrie May Wilkinson, Clark Young, and Hanya Zhang.

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what — and who — really matters.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL will have songs by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date (Broadway), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+). It is directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers, She's The Man).

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is based on the 2004 rom-com classic from Revolution Studios starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, the musical is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date (Broadway), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+). It will be directed by the award winning Andy Fickman (Heathers, She's The Man) with choreography by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet West End, Broadway and UK and Ireland tour), set design by Colin Richmond (The Red Shoes, RSC, The Wizard of Oz, UK tour and West End), musical supervision, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams (Sunset Boulevard, West End and Broadway), orchestrations by Alan Williams, Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary, lighting design by Howard Hudson (Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, & Juliet West End, Broadway and UK and Ireland tour), sound design by Adam Fisher (Kinky Boots UK and Ireland tour, Sunset Boulevard West End and Broadway), video design by George Reeve (Hercules the Musical and OLIVER! West End), costume design by Gabriela Tylesova (Bad Cinderella, West End; Love Never Dies, West End), wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox (Moulin Rouge, West End, Broadway and International Tour; HERE & NOW, Birmingham Alexandra Theatre, UK & Ireland Tour), casting by Will Burton (HERE & NOW, Birmingham Alexandra and UK tour, Evita West End), children's casting & children's general management by Keston & Keston (The Lion King, West End; Winnie the Pooh, UK & Ireland tour), musical direction by Amy Shackcloth (HERE & NOW, Birmingham Alexandra Theatre) and production management by Simon Gooding & Matt Jones for Gooding Jones Production Management (Sister Act UK tour).

