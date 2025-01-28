Dates Set and Tickets on Sale For STEREOPHONIC at the Duke of York's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the production announcement earlier this month, Stereophonic is confirmed to run at the Duke of York's Theatre from 24 May to 20 September 2025, with a gala night on 12 June 2025. Tickets go on sale from midday on Tuesday 28 January.

Last year, Stereophonic became the most Tony Award-nominated play ever and the most Tony Award-winning show of 2024. It completed its Broadway run on 12 January 2025, after extending twice and recouping its investment.

Original cast members reprising their highly lauded performances from Broadway include Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Eli Gelb as Grover and Chris Stack as Simon. Further casting to be announced in due course.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough.

In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Stereophonic became the most Tony-nominated play ever after receiving a record-breaking 13 nominations. The play won five of these awards Best Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for Will Brill, Best Direction of a Play for Daniel Aukin, Best Scenic Design of a Play for David Zinn and Best Sound Design of a Play for Ryan Rumery.

Stereophonic originally had its World Premiere at Playwrights Horizon's before transferring to Broadway on 3 April 2024. The hit play will also embark on a US tour from October 2025.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Will Butler (orchestrations), Justin Craig (orchestrations and music director), Ryan Rumery (sound designer) and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair & wig design). UK Casting is by Julia Horan CDG with US Casting by Alaine Alldaffer CSA, Lisa Donadio CSA and Taylor Williams CSA.

Stereophonic is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Linden Productions and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, and Playwrights Horizons: Adam Greenfield, Leslie Marcus and Carol Fishman.

Andrew R. Butler, Eli Gelb and Chris Stack are appearing with the support of Equity UK incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and Equity UK.

