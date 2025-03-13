Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace & More Will Take Part in National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals brought together theatre’s biggest shows all on one stage to mark 30 years of The National Lottery supporting and funding over 20,000 theatre related projects. The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals airs on BBC One and iPlayer on 22nd March at 18:50.

Jason Manford returns to host this celebration of musical theatre, with performances and special guests including Michael Ball and Marisha Wallace.

Filmed in front of an audience of over 12,000 at AO Arena Manchester in January, ten of the UK’s best West End and touring productions perform much-loved musical theatre songs as well as exciting previews from Disney’s Hercules.

Daniel Mays joins Jason Manford for a special musical number; Marisha Wallace takes to the stage to perform Maybe This Time from Cabaret, and Layton Williams stars in hilarious new comedy Titanique.

Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir take on a classic with Michael Ball, and musical theatre stars of the future unite for a special performance from Billy Elliot. Billy Porter, Ruthie Henshall, and Faye Tozer make guest appearances and Carrie Hope Fletcher takes us to the wild wild west, with Calamity Jane.

Other highlights include sensational numbers from the casts of Chicago, Mary Poppins, Mean Girls, and a UK TV first from Disney’s Hercules. Incredible performances from Here and Now: the Steps Musical, Jim Steinberg’s Bat Out Of Hell, and Dear Evan Hansen complete the line up.

The show also takes audiences behind the curtain to follow Strictly’s Johannes Radebe’s musical theatre debut in Kinky Boots, and offers a preview of the exciting shows set to hit the theatres this year along.

