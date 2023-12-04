Desmonda Cathabel Will Play Princess Jasmine in the UK and Ireland Tour of ALADDIN

Fresh from appearing in ITV’s talent search Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, contestant Desmonda Cathabel (whose other credits include Miss Saigon, From Here to Eternity) is confirmed to play the iconic role of Princess Jasmine in the first ever UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin.

Presented by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical which launched in Edinburgh last month, will open at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff with performances from Thursday 7 December before dates in Plymouth, Sunderland, Dublin, Milton Keynes, Manchester, Bristol, Bradford, Southampton, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Liverpool.

Alongside Desmonda Cathabel as Jasmine, the UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin stars Yeukayi Ushe (Disney’s The Lion King, A Strange Loop, Kinky Boots and Motown The Musical) as Genie and introduce Gavin Adams as Aladdin.

They are joined by Adam Strong (Rock of Ages, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Jafar, Jo Servi (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple) as Sultan, Angelo Paragoso (The Reporter, Miss Saigon) as Iago, Nay-Nay (Once On This Island) as Kassim, Adam Taylor (Cabaret, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Omar, and Nelson Bettencourt (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables) as Babkak.

The full cast also includes Hannah Amin, Dammi Aregbeshola, Rico Bakker, Daisy Barnett, Sarah Benbelaid, Erin Gisele Chapman, Tau-En Chien, Zac Frieze, Jared Irving, Juan Jackson, James Lim, Harriet Millier, Luchia Moss, Aaron Elijah Patel, Abbie Platts, Joseph Poulton, Chris Ribz, Olivier Scheers, Katie Singh, Kerry Spark, Ricardo Spriggs, Damien Winchester, Niko Wirachman.

Experience the timeless story of Disney’s Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle! Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Adapted from Disney’s 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights”, this smash-hit musical is brought to theatrical life in a unique and dazzling way. The show continues its record-breaking run on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and since opening there in March 2014, nine subsequent productions have launched around the world, including over 1200 performances at the Prince Edward Theatre in London’s West End.

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Tony®, Olivier®, Grammy® and eight-time Acadamy Award® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Academy Award® winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony® and three-time Academy Award® winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony® nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony® and Olivier® Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony®-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony®-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony®-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Ben Clare is the associate director, Kyle Seeley is the dance supervisor, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the US general manager. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

Tour Dates

24 October – 18 November 2023

Edinburgh Playhouse

Edinburgh, EH1 3AA

atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse



7 December 2023 – 14 January 2024

Wales Millennium Centre

Cardiff, CF10 5AL

www.wmc.org.uk/en

17 January – 11 February 2024

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Plymouth PL1 2TR

theatreroyal.com



15 February – 10 March 2024

Sunderland Empire

Sunderland, SR1 3EX

atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

20 March – 14 April 2024

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Dublin, D02 PA03

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie



24 April – 19 May 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ

atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

22 May – 7 July 2024

Manchester Palace Theatre

Manchester, M1 6FT

.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

10 July – 11 August 2024

Bristol Hippodrome

Bristol, BS1 4UZ

atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

14 August – 1 September 2024

Bradford Alhambra

Bradford BD7 1AJ

bradford-theatres.co.uk

5 September – 29 September 2024

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Southampton, SO15 1GE

mayflower.org.uk

9 October – 3 November 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome

Birmingham, B5 4TB

birminghamhippodrome.com

6 November – 30 November 2024

Glasgow Theatre Royal

Glasgow, G2 3QA

atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

11 December 2024 – 5 January 2025

Liverpool Empire

Liverpool, L1 1JE

atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire