Daniel Kaluuya, James Corden, Reece Shearsmith and More Join ECHO at the Royal Court

The Royal Court Theatre has revealed ten new performers who will star in Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s critically acclaimed production ECHO at the Royal Court next month.

Following its sold-out premiere in 2024, ECHO returns to the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from 27 June - 5 July, ahead of embarking on an international tour. Directed by Omar Elerian (Rhinoceros, Misty, two Palestinians go dogging) Soleimanpour’s boundary pushing production sees a different performer take to the stage for each show - with no rehearsal and no idea what’s going to happen next. Adventuring across time and space, guided by Nassim from his flat in Berlin, performer and audience embark on a global journey of belonging, connection, and the meaning of home.

Reece Shearsmith (Inside No.9 ) will perform on 27 June; Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) will perform at 6.30pm on 28 June; James Corden (Gavin and Stacy) will perform on 30 June; Dominic West (The Affair) will perform on 1 July; Lolly Adefope (Ghosts) will perform on 2 July; Nish Kumar (The Mash Report) will perform at 2.30pm on 3 July; Milly Alcock (House of The Dragon) will perform at 7.30pm on 3 July; Mel Giedroyc (The Great British Bake Off) will perform on 4 July; Simon McBurney (Nosferatu) will perform at 1.30pm Saturday 5 July; and Juliet Stevenson (Reawakening) will perform at 6.30pm on 5 July with a final guest performer to be announced.

The creative team for ECHO (Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen) includes Creative Technologist, Video & Production Designer Derek Richards, Lighting Designer Jackie Shemesh, Composer & Sound Designer Anna Clock, Dramaturgy by Kirsty Housley, Dramaturgy and Creative Producer Immanuel Bartz, Script Editor Stewart Pringle and casting by Amy Ball CDG and Arthur Carrington.

An NSP production, co-produced by LIFT (London) / The Royal Court Theatre (London), Staatstheater Mainz, Riksteatern (Sweden), Why Not Theatre (Toronto), Théâtre National Wallonie-Bruxelles (Brussels) / Le Lieu Unique, scène nationale de Nantes, Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, Canberra Theatre Centre / Malthouse Theatre (Melbourne). In association with The Shed (New York City), a LIFT Concept Touring Commission.

