Dame Rosemary Squire OBE and Chris Stafford Join SOLT and UK Theatre Boards 

Dame Rosemary Squire OBE, Joint CEO and Executive Chair of Trafalgar Entertainment has rejoined the Society of London Theatre Board, whilst Chris Stafford, Chief Executive of Curve Theatre and Interim Co-CEO of Royal Exchange Manchester has joined the Board of UK Theatre. Their appointments, made by current Board members, recognise their extensive leadership experience and significant contributions to the UK theatre sector.

Dame Rosemary Squire brings a wealth of experience having been SOLT President from 2005 – 2008 and the second female President in the organisation’s history. As Co-Founder, Joint CEO and Executive Chair of Trafalgar Entertainment, Rosemary built an award-winning global live-entertainment business with venues in London, Sydney, and across the UK. Before Trafalgar Entertainment, Rosemary, built from scratch and ran the Ambassador Theatre Group Ltd (ATG) for its first 25 years, alongside her husband and business partner, Sir Howard Panter.

Chris Stafford is a pre-eminent theatre leader, steering the strategic and creative direction of Curve Theatre while also spearheading a major change management programme for the Royal Exchange. Under Chris’ co-leadership, Curve has become one of the UK’s leading producing theatres with touring work that reaches over 1.8 million people annually. Chris has previously held senior roles at dreamthinkspeak, Shakespeare’s Globe, and Bristol Old Vic.

SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dame Rosemary back to the SOLT Board and Chris to the UK Theatre Board. Their in-depth knowledge of the theatre ecology as well as their significant experience as sector leaders will be a phenomenal asset in helping us to champion the sector and support our members in London and throughout the country. We look forward to working closely with them both.”

Dame Rosemary Squire OBE said, “I am delighted to re-join the SOLT Board. West End theatre is a cherished part of my personal history first as co-founder of ATG and now of Trafalgar Entertainment. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to ensure that London continues to be the theatre capital of the world, with a West End that delivers an exceptional theatre experience to as many people as possible.”

Chris Stafford said, “I’m delighted to join the Board of UK Theatre. Having spent more than twenty years working in theatres across the country, I’ve seen first hand the remarkable impact our sector has on local communities. I look forward to working with Claire, Hannah and my fellow Board members to ensure our regional theatres continue to thrive.”