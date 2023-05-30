DROP THE DEAD DONKEY Cast Reunites For Stage Adaptation, Touring in 2024

The tour kicks off Wednesday 31 January.
30 years since the launch of the trailblazing, smash-hit TV series, Drop The Dead Donkey, the Globelink News team are back, and now live on stage for the very first time.
Starring the original cast members Stephen Tompkinson, Neil Pearson, Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Jeff Rawle, and Victoria Wicks, the iconic BAFTA and Emmy award-winning TV comedy is reimagined for the stage in this brand-new production which will tour the UK from January 2024, directed by Lindsay Posner.
Bursting with razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, this hot off the press production is written by the same award-winning writing team as the original hit sitcom Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, who say:
“We’re overjoyed to be working again with the original cast of Drop The Dead Donkey, after a brief hiatus of about 30 years. It’s going to be hugely enjoyable to watch those 7 funny, flawed characters from Globelink News being plunged into the cutthroat world of modern 24-hour news gathering and trying to navigate their way through the daily chaos of social media, fake news, and Interim Prime Ministers.” [Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin]
Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! exposes the underside of the broadcasting industry in all its riotous glory. Whether you’re one of the legions of die-hard fans of the TV sitcom that was watched by millions, or a British comedy fanatic, come and experience this hilarious revival of an all-time comedy classic.
Produced by Hat Trick and Simon Friend Entertainment, Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin will be directed by Lindsay Posner, and designed by Peter McKintosh, with lighting designs by Peter Mumford.
Information on tickets, tour schedule, and cast and creative team biographies for Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! can be found at dropdeaddonkey.co.uk
Wednesday 31 January - Saturday 3 February 2024
Richmond Theatre
atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/
Tuesday 6 February – Saturday 10 February 2024
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum
Tuesday 13 February – Saturday 17 February 2024
The Lowry, Greater Manchester
thelowry.com
Tuesday 20 February – Saturday 24 February 2024
New Theatre, Cardiff
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Tuesday 27 February – Saturday 2 March 2024
Cambridge Arts Theatre
cambridgeartstheatre.com
Tuesday 5 March – Saturday 9 March 2024
Theatre Royal Brighton
atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/
Tuesday 12 March – Saturday 16 March 2024
Milton Keynes Theatre
atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
Tuesday 19 March - Saturday 23 March 2024
Leicester Curve
curveonline.co.uk
Tuesday 26 March – Saturday 30 March 2024
Theatre Royal Bath
theatreroyal.org.uk
Tuesday 9 April - Saturday 13 April 2024
Leeds Grand Theatre
leedsheritagetheatres.com
Tuesday 16 April – Saturday 20 April 2024
The Alexandra, Birmingham
atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
Tuesday 23 April – Saturday 27 April 2024
Nottingham Theatre Royal
trch.co.uk
Tuesday 30 April – Saturday 4 May 2024
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
churchilltheatre.co.uk
Tuesday 7 May - Saturday 11 May 2024
Norwich Theatre Royal
norwichtheatre.org
Tuesday 14 May – Saturday 18 2024
Liverpool Playhouse
everymanplayhouse.com
Tuesday 21 May – Saturday 25 May 2024
Newcastle Theatre Royal
theatreroyal.co.uk
Tuesday 28 May – Saturday 1 June 2024
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
Tuesday 4 June – Saturday 8 June 2024
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
everymantheatre.org.uk
