DROP THE DEAD DONKEY Cast Reunites For Stage Adaptation, Touring in 2024

30 years since the launch of the trailblazing, smash-hit TV series, Drop The Dead Donkey, the Globelink News team are back, and now live on stage for the very first time.

Starring the original cast members Stephen Tompkinson, Neil Pearson, Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Jeff Rawle, and Victoria Wicks, the iconic BAFTA and Emmy award-winning TV comedy is reimagined for the stage in this brand-new production which will tour the UK from January 2024, directed by Lindsay Posner.

Bursting with razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, this hot off the press production is written by the same award-winning writing team as the original hit sitcom Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, who say:

“We’re overjoyed to be working again with the original cast of Drop The Dead Donkey, after a brief hiatus of about 30 years. It’s going to be hugely enjoyable to watch those 7 funny, flawed characters from Globelink News being plunged into the cutthroat world of modern 24-hour news gathering and trying to navigate their way through the daily chaos of social media, fake news, and Interim Prime Ministers.” [Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin]

Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! exposes the underside of the broadcasting industry in all its riotous glory. Whether you’re one of the legions of die-hard fans of the TV sitcom that was watched by millions, or a British comedy fanatic, come and experience this hilarious revival of an all-time comedy classic.

Produced by Hat Trick and Simon Friend Entertainment, Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin will be directed by Lindsay Posner, and designed by Peter McKintosh, with lighting designs by Peter Mumford.

Information on tickets, tour schedule, and cast and creative team biographies for Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! can be found at dropdeaddonkey.co.uk

Tour Dates

Wednesday 31 January - Saturday 3 February 2024

Richmond Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Tuesday 6 February – Saturday 10 February 2024

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

Tuesday 13 February – Saturday 17 February 2024

The Lowry, Greater Manchester

thelowry.com

Tuesday 20 February – Saturday 24 February 2024

New Theatre, Cardiff

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tuesday 27 February – Saturday 2 March 2024

Cambridge Arts Theatre

cambridgeartstheatre.com

Tuesday 5 March – Saturday 9 March 2024

Theatre Royal Brighton

atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

Tuesday 12 March – Saturday 16 March 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

Tuesday 19 March - Saturday 23 March 2024

Leicester Curve

curveonline.co.uk

Tuesday 26 March – Saturday 30 March 2024

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

Tuesday 9 April - Saturday 13 April 2024

Leeds Grand Theatre

leedsheritagetheatres.com

Tuesday 16 April – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Alexandra, Birmingham

atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

Tuesday 23 April – Saturday 27 April 2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal

trch.co.uk

Tuesday 30 April – Saturday 4 May 2024

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

churchilltheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 7 May - Saturday 11 May 2024

Norwich Theatre Royal

norwichtheatre.org

Tuesday 14 May – Saturday 18 2024

Liverpool Playhouse

everymanplayhouse.com

Tuesday 21 May – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle Theatre Royal

theatreroyal.co.uk

Tuesday 28 May – Saturday 1 June 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

Tuesday 4 June – Saturday 8 June 2024

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

everymantheatre.org.uk