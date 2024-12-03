DR. STRANGELOVE Will Come to Cinemas From National Theatre Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove is coming to cinemas from National Theatre Live. The production stars seven-time BAFTA award winner Steve Coogan as Dr Strangelove, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake and Major TJ Kong.

Dates have not been announced for the cinema release at this time. Stay up to date on future announcements here.

Giles Terera plays General Buck Turgisdon, with John Hopkins as General Jack D. Ripper, Oliver Alvin-Wilson as Jefferson, Penny Ashmore as Vera Lynn, Ben Deery as General Staines, Richard Dempsey as Frank, Mabli Gwynne as Swing, Mark Hadfield as Faceman, Tony Jayawardena as Russian Ambassador Bakov, Tom Kelsey (Ensemble), Daniel Norford (Ensemble), Dharmesh Patel as Lincoln, Adam Sina (Ensemble), Alex Stoll (Ensemble) and Ben Turner as Colonel Bat Guano.

Performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End run until Saturday 25 January 2025 before a limited engagement at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from Wednesday 5 – Saturday 22 February 2025.

Check out photos here and read the reviews here.

With a world-renowned creative team led by BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award winner Sean Foley, this explosively funny satire of mutually assured destruction will leave a whole new generation of audiences laughing and afraid.

Joining Armando Iannucci (Co-adaptor) and Sean Foley (Co-adaptor and Director) on the creative team are Hildegard Bechtler (Set and Costume Designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun(Lighting Designer), Ben & Max Ringham (Sound Designer and Composers), Akhila Krishnan (Projection Designer), Amy Ball CDG (Casting Director), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Lizzi Gee (Movement Director), Dewi Johnson (Associate Director), Laura Hunt (Associate Costume Designer & Costume Supervisor), Lucy Adams (Associate Lighting Designer), Arthur Carrington (Casting Associate), Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time (Sound System Designer), Kate Elizabeth (Wigs & Make Up Supervisor), Bret Yount (Fight Co-ordinator), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props (Props Supervisor) and Chris Hay (Production Manager).

Dr. Strangelove is produced by Patrick Myles and David Luff, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Playful Productions, Barbara Broccoli, Jean Doumanian, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Playing Field, Mark Puddle, Trafalgar Theatre Productions and in association with Wild Yak. Jonathan Cameron is the Executive Producer for the Stanley Kubrick Estate.

