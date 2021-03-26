Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DEATH DROP Returns to the West End Starring RuPaul's Drag Race Stars Willam and Latrice Royale

The cast also includes Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Myra Dubois.

Mar. 26, 2021  
Death Drop is returning to the West End this Spring! The production will star RuPaul's Drag Race alums Willam and Latrice Royale, in a cast that also includes Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Myra Dubois.

This brand-new comedy, an historic West End first, opened to rave reviews and brings together a full cast of leading drag performers, in a hilarious murder mystery like nothing you've ever seen before.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their questionable pasts, and the ferocious finger pointing and savage speculation begins. One by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment we find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery has gallons of gags, and more twists and turns than a drag queens wig.

Performances begin at the Garrick Theatre on May 19 and run through July 11.

The capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing with robust risk mitigation in place. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://deathdropplay.com/.


