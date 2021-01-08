Curve Leicester Extends Run of SUNSET BOULEVARD

Due to popular demand, Leicester's Curve theatre has today announced plans to extend the run of its critically acclaimed Sunset Boulevard - at Home, to Sunday 17 Jan.

In a first for Curve, the production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical was performed by the company in the theatre's newly configured auditorium and filmed in HD for audiences to watch from the comfort of their home. With performances streaming from 22 Dec, the production has been seen in 36 countries across the world so far.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"We've been blown away by the incredible response to our production of Sunset Boulevard and we are thrilled the gates of Paramount will now remain open for one more week. From our initial plans to perform the show to socially-distanced audiences, to creating a filmed version in a matter of days, this has been an exceptional achievement by all involved. We know nothing will ever replace the electric joy of live theatre, but during this third national lockdown, we hope this astonishing musical, performed by an incredible company of actors and musicians, continues to bring joy into our audiences' homes, both here in the UK and across the globe.

"Our thanks and enormous gratitude to Really Useful Group, Paramount Pictures, UK Theatre, the Musicians Union, our sponsors PPL, Arts Council England, Leicester City Council and the DCMS' Culture Recovery Fund which has enabled us to produce this show and bring together so many freelance artists."

The production includes a host of original company members from Curve's award-winning 2017 international touring production, including Ria Jones as Norma Desmond, Danny Mac as Joe Gillis, Molly Lynch as Betty Schaefer, Adam Pearce as Max Von Mayerling, Dougie Carter as Artie Green and Carl Sanderson as Cecil B DeMille.

The company is completed by Benjamin Chambers, Owen Chaponda, Joanna Goodwin, Kristoffer Hellström, James Meunier, Gemma Naylor, Joanna O'Hare, Jessica Paul, Sam Peggs and Barney Wilkinson.

Set over a turbulent New Year's Eve in 1940s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard is a gripping tale of romance, glamour and obsession. Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster directs this production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical masterpiece, which features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton and is based on the 1950 film by Billy Wilder.

A 16-piece orchestra, supported by music licensing company PPL, brings the musical's score to life with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, musical direction by Chris Mundy and orchestral management by Stephen Hill for Musicians UK Ltd. The production team also includes Set Designer Colin Richmond, Choreographer Lee Proud, Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer Tom Marshall, Video Designer Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG. The production was filmed and edited by Crosscut Media.

As part of the extended run, Nikolai Foster will also host a live pre-show talk at 6pm on Tue 12 Jan, including cast members Ria Jones, Danny Mac and Molly Lynch, as well as Musical Supervisor Stephen Brooker, Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell and Company Stage Manager Julia Reid. Tickets for this online event are priced at £10 per household.

Tickets for Sunset Boulevard - at Home are available to purchase online now. Tickets cost just £20 per household. Visit www.curveonline.co.uk for further information and to book.