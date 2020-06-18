Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Discusses Measures to Support UK Theatre

Yahoo Finance reported that Oliver Dowden, the UK's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has said that the government is looking into measures that can be taken to support the UK's theatre sector, which has suffered massively due to the health crisis.

"I continue to have discussions across government to see what further support we can give theatres during this challenging time," he said.

Dowden continued to say that he was "bringing together our leading performers in theatres, choirs and orchestras with medical experts and advisers" to work out a solution, but shared the difficulties of the situation.

"We may be looking at some time before theatres to be returning to a state where they can perform extensively which is why I've been discussing what other support we can provide them with,"

