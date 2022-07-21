Crazy Coqs Announces Autumn and Christmas Season Featuring Donna McKechnie, Liz Callaway, Kerry Ellis, and More

London's hottest West End cabaret venue, Crazy Coqs, has announced their Autumn and Christmas season featuring Donna McKechnie, Liz Callaway, Kerry Ellis, Claire Moore, Danielle Steers, Grace Mouat, Melissa Errico, and many more.

Check out highlights below!

Donna McKechnie: Take me to the World - The Songs of Stephen Sondheim

14, 15 & 18 Nov 9.15pm

Tony Award winner, and internationally renowned Broadway leading lady, Donna McKechnie is back at Crazy Coqs with a new show. She will perform a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, sharing stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had in her life, both professionally and personally.

To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

17, 18, 20, 21, 22 Oct 7pm

Broadway favourite Liz Callaway brings her critically acclaimed, deeply personal concert of the songs of Stephen Sondheim for its London debut, hailed as "close to perfection as you can get." (Musical Theatre Review)

Kerry's Christmas

5 Dec 7pm

Celebrate Christmas with West End leading lady, Kerry Ellis with festive favourites and tunes from her musical theatre career to date.

Danielle Steers: So Much More

5 Dec 9.15pm

Danielle Steers, currently starring as Lady in the UK tour of The Cher Show, will bring her brand new solo show to the Crazy Coqs this December.

Comparing Notes with Grace Mouat

9 Oct 3pm

Host, Edward Seckerson will be joined by West End star Grace Mouat (SIX, & Juliet, Legally Blonde at Regent's Park) in conversation and song.

Christine Pedi: Uncaged at Crazy Coqs

24 & 25 Oct 7pm

Broadway and West End star, Christine Pedi performs silly songs about letting loose, being unhinged, pent up and set free and going just a little bit crazy!

1, 2 & 3 Nov 7pm

To celebrate her new album, Melissa Errico offers a smart and sexy program of Noir songs, from 1940s movie music to contemporary extensions of the sensibility.

Nalton & Tudor: The Songbook

27 Nov 3pm & 7pm

Fresh new songwriters Matt Nalton (Jersey Boys) and Will Tudor (Game of Thrones) present an unmissable collection of original songs performed by the most exciting names in the West End.

Claire Moore and Jamie Safir

9 Dec

Venerated star of the West-End stage, Claire Moore performs her first solo cabaret since Carnegie Hall in 2007. She will perform a selection of songs from her vast and varied performing career alongside some brand-new arrangements of her favourite songs from Joni Mitchell to Jazz Standards.

Barb Jungr & Dillie Keane: Two Turtle Doves

23 Dec 7pm & 9.15pm

Two of international cabaret's Grandest of Dames, Dillie Keane and Barb Jungr perform Christmas classics including a hilarious take on the Twelve Days of Christmas.

A Swingin' Christmas with Gary Williams

4, 8, 10, 18, 20, 21 Dec 7pm / 18 & 21 Dec 9.15pm

Star of the West End's Rat Pack, Gary Williams returns for crooning classics and sing-alongs, in a show described by the Evening Standard as "the jolliest sleigh ride in town".

Check out the full season at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187078®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brasseriezedel.com%2Fcrazy-coqs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1