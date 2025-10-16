Courtney Stapleton, Lauren Byrne and More to be Featured on UNBOUND Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed musical theatre composer and West End performer Matthew Harvey, who is currently starring in the West End musical Just For One Day, will release the Live Concert Cast Recording of his new musical Unbound to coincide with this year’s Halloween celebrations. The album was live recorded during the musical’s 2024 concert run at London’s Hoxton Hall.

Unbound follows Iris, a home-schooled teenager who persuades her mother to let her attend Black Lake High. Her plans for a typical high school experience take a turn when a prank goes awry, releasing an ancient witch.

The cast recording will be available via all music streaming services from 31st October 2025, to celebrate the Halloween festivities.

The complete cast on the recording are Courtney Stapleton (Six, The Mad Ones) as Iris, Lauren Byrne (Six, Eurovision 2025 finalist with Remember Monday) as Dani, Evelyn Hoskins (42 Balloons, Waitress) as Lucille, Jodie Jacobs (Fiddler On The Roof, Hello, Dolly!) as Helen, Dylan Mason (The Sound of Music, The Boy Friend) as Scott, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Frozen) as Kennedy, Maia Gough (Britain’s Got Talent Season 9 semi-finalist) as Trish, Jaina Brock-Patel (Six, Babies) as Jackie, Meesha Turner (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, A Knight’s Tale) as Charlie and Ernest Stroud (Clueless the Musical, Your Lie In April) as Travis, with Emanuel Alba (Mamma Mia! The Party, Man of La Mancha) as Coach Green / Officer Evans and Adam Pearce (Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt) as Narrator. Alongside Matthew Harvey in the band are Dejeanté Hinks (guitar) and Ollie Jones (keys).

Originally pitched to British Youth Music Theatre in 2023, the musical was commissioned and performed for the first time as part of BYMT’s 20th anniversary season at Birmingham Hippodrome in August 2024.

The musical was then performed in concert form at London’s Hoxton Hall in October 2024, with Ryan Carter as creative director, who previously collaborated with Harvey on his debut song cycle Now or Never in 2021. Also on the creative team for the Hoxton Hall concert were Alex Musgrave (lighting design), Ryan James (sound design) and Mark Hartley from The Production Office (Consultant Production Manager).

Matthew Harvey said about the upcoming release, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be releasing the Unbound concert album this Halloween. Self-producing the concert at Hoxton Hall a year ago was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and being able to relive that night through this record feels incredibly special. I’m so grateful to Ryan, our incredible cast, and everyone who came together to make that evening happen. It’s been amazing to see the Unbound family continue to grow while mixing the album with Spiritland Productions — the brilliant team behind the sound of Magic at The Musicals. They’ve truly brought these songs to life in a whole new way. I’ve never been more excited for the future of the show, and I hope this album is another step toward seeing Unbound on stage one day."