Company Announced for TWELTH NIGHT at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe is delighted to announce the cast of Twelfth Night or What You Will, directed by Robin Belfield (Princess Essex, 2024). Shakespeare’s tragicomedy runs from 8 August – 25 October in The Globe Theatre.

The cast comprises Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Viola, Ian Drysdale as Andrew Aguecheek, Jocelyn Jee Esien as Toby Belch, Aarushi Ganju as Curio / Cover, Alison Halstead as Maria, Laura Hanna as Olivia, Solomon Israel as Orsino, Henry Jenkinson as Valentine / Cover, Joshua John as Sea Captain, Max Keeble as Antonio, Kwami Odoom as Sebastian, Pearce Quigley as Malvolio, Emmy Stonelake as Fabian, and Jos Vantyler as Feste.

Director Robin Belfield says: “It’s a special thing, directing for The Globe Theatre space, so I’m thrilled to be back with Twelfth Night or What You Will alongside an extraordinary cast and creative team. We can’t wait to dive into it and share Shakespeare’s rich tale of joy and heartbreak, love and loss, with Globe audiences this summer.”

