Clive Rowe to Star in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Hackney Empire

Hackney Empire today announces Jack and the Beanstalk which was previously scheduled to open in December 2020, will now open in December 2021, marking the 22nd pantomime at the East End venue. Jack and the Beanstalk will run from 20th November 2021 to 2nd January 2022 with press night on Thursday 2nd December 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the public from 9th December at 12noon.

For 2021 and as previously announced earlier this year, Hackney Empire is proud to confirm Grande Dame Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe will make his 14th pantomime appearance starring as Dame Daisy Trott. The full creative team and casting will be announced in due course.

Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director, and Jo Hemmant, Executive Director, from Hackney Empire said: "Every year pantomimes across the country create opportunities for audiences of all ages and backgrounds to experience first-hand the incredible and transformative effects of live performance in theatre. For many, it is a first of its kind; a truly inclusive, representative and multigenerational access point to arts and culture in theatre, and this is particularly true here at Hackney Empire. So it means a lot more to us than 'just not being able to put on a show', it means we have to work doubly hard to create a powerful, magical, exciting and fun experience for you all in 2021 and we can't wait to welcome you back next year to do just that!"

Clive Rowe added "Sadly pantomime isn't happening this year at Hackney but in true Panto spirit I'm going to shout, "It's behind me" and focus on Jack and the Beanstalk 2021 , which will also celebrate 120 years of Hackney Empire. My excitement is already bubbling and I can't wait, even though we'll have to, for all the magical, mischievous mayhem and the crazy, colourful collidescope of fantastic family fun that Hackney pantomime brings. So "Cooooeeeeeee" and see you all in 2021"

So, as only Hackney Empire can, Jack and the Beanstalk will get the festive season underway once more, with all the fun, magic and razzle dazzle that Hackney audiences love and will sadly miss this Christmas.

When happy-go-lucky Jack is tempted into selling his family's beloved cow for a fistful of magic beans, he finds himself tangled in an adventure of epic proportions! Join Jack on his journey up an enchanted beanstalk as he tries to outwit a rampaging giant, all with the help of his larger-than-life mum.

This tall-tale is packed full of slapstick comedy, laugh-out-loud topical gags, outrageous costumes, dazzling song and dance numbers and plenty of chances to cheer, boo and hiss. Hackney Empire's pantomime has become one of the city's most anticipated annual highlights bringing West End value at East End prices to attract an ever growing local, national and global fanbase.

Over 44,000 people attended last year's pantomime Dick Whittington and His Cat including 10,000 schoolchildren. 41% of the audience were first time visitors to Hackney Empire.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk go on sale on 9th December at 12noon from www.hackneyempire.co.uk.