Clive Rowe Will Join the Cast Of SISTER ACT With Whoopi Goldberg

Olivier award- winning actor Clive Rowe will join the cast as 'Eddie Souther' in the smash-hit musical "SISTER ACT". He will play the part in Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and London. In London, Clive will star opposite Whoopi Goldberg as 'Deloris Van Cartier' and Jennifer Saunders and 'Mother Superior'. Brenda Edwards will play 'Deloris Van Cartier' at selected performances during the London season and all venues on the UK and Ireland tour. Casting for the role of Mother Superior on the UK and Ireland tour and the full company will be announced soon.

Tickets for the recently announced extra week of performances in London go on sale at 10.00am this Friday, 7 February.

Clive Rowe won the Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for "Guys and Dolls" at The National Theatre and was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance in "Carousel", also at The National Theatre. At 2009's Oliviers, he was nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre award for "Mother Goose" at Hackney Empire. His many West End and touring credits include "Ladykillers" at the Gielgud Theatre, "Chicago" at the Adelphi Theatre, "Sweet Charity" at The Donmar Warehouse, the UK tour of "The Wind in The Willows" and "Me and My Girl" at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, Head of Whoopi's production company, will also be on the producing team.

Tour Dates

TUESDAY 21 APRIL - SATURDAY 2 MAY

CURVE, LEICESTER

www.curveonline.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

TUESDAY 11 MAY - SATURDAY 23 MAY

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 25 MAY - SATURDAY 30 MAY

Newcastle Theatre ROYAL

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

TUESDAY 9 JUNE - SATURDAY 20 JUNE

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 22 JUNE - SATURDAY 4 JULY

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

ww.atgtickets.com/Manchester

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

TUESDAY 21 JULY - SUNDAY 30 AUGUST

LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO

eventimapollo.com

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Whoopi Goldberg and Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Jennifer Saunders

MONDAY 14 - SATURDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

TUESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 4 OCTOBER

DUBLIN BORD GAIS THEATRE

https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 12 - SATURDAY 18 OCTOBER

WALES MELLENIUM CENTRE

https://www.wmc.org.uk/

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 19 - SATURDAY 25 OCTOBER

IPSWICH REGENT THEATRE

http://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 8 NOVEMBER

STOKE, REGENT THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 9TH - SATURDAY 15 NOVEMBER

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 16 - SATURDAY 22 NOVEMBER

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 23 - SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

https://trch.co.uk/

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

MONDAY 30 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 6 DECEMBER

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You