Clive Rowe Will Join the Cast Of SISTER ACT With Whoopi Goldberg
Olivier award- winning actor Clive Rowe will join the cast as 'Eddie Souther' in the smash-hit musical "SISTER ACT". He will play the part in Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and London. In London, Clive will star opposite Whoopi Goldberg as 'Deloris Van Cartier' and Jennifer Saunders and 'Mother Superior'. Brenda Edwards will play 'Deloris Van Cartier' at selected performances during the London season and all venues on the UK and Ireland tour. Casting for the role of Mother Superior on the UK and Ireland tour and the full company will be announced soon.
Tickets for the recently announced extra week of performances in London go on sale at 10.00am this Friday, 7 February.
Clive Rowe won the Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for "Guys and Dolls" at The National Theatre and was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance in "Carousel", also at The National Theatre. At 2009's Oliviers, he was nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre award for "Mother Goose" at Hackney Empire. His many West End and touring credits include "Ladykillers" at the Gielgud Theatre, "Chicago" at the Adelphi Theatre, "Sweet Charity" at The Donmar Warehouse, the UK tour of "The Wind in The Willows" and "Me and My Girl" at Chichester Festival Theatre.
Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.
SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, Head of Whoopi's production company, will also be on the producing team.
Tour Dates
TUESDAY 21 APRIL - SATURDAY 2 MAY
CURVE, LEICESTER
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
TUESDAY 11 MAY - SATURDAY 23 MAY
LEEDS GRAND THEATRE
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 25 MAY - SATURDAY 30 MAY
Newcastle Theatre ROYAL
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
TUESDAY 9 JUNE - SATURDAY 20 JUNE
SHEFFIELD LYCEUM
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 22 JUNE - SATURDAY 4 JULY
MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
TUESDAY 21 JULY - SUNDAY 30 AUGUST
LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Whoopi Goldberg and Brenda Edwards
*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Jennifer Saunders
MONDAY 14 - SATURDAY 27 SEPTEMBER
BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
TUESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 4 OCTOBER
DUBLIN BORD GAIS THEATRE
https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 12 - SATURDAY 18 OCTOBER
WALES MELLENIUM CENTRE
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 19 - SATURDAY 25 OCTOBER
IPSWICH REGENT THEATRE
ON SALE SOON
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 8 NOVEMBER
STOKE, REGENT THEATRE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
ON SALE SOON
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 9TH - SATURDAY 15 NOVEMBER
DARLINGTON HIPPODROME
www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 16 - SATURDAY 22 NOVEMBER
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
ON SALE SOON
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 23 - SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER
NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards
MONDAY 30 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 6 DECEMBER
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON SALE SOON
*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards