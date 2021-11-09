Claire Sweeney Will Lead the UK Tour of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Television and musical theatre star Claire Sweeney will join the UK tour of 9 to 5 as 'Violet Newstead' from 13 January until 5 March 2022.

Claire Sweeney has a television and theatre career which spans over 20 years. She is probably best known for playing the role of 'Lindsey Corkhill' in "Brookside". Her other television credits include "Clocking Off" and "Merseybeat" along with a presenting role on "60 Minute Makeover" and as a panellist on ITV's "Loose Women". Claire's West End roles include 'Roxie Hart' in "Chicago" and 'Miss Adelaide" in "Guys and Dolls". Claire previously played 'Baroness Bomburst' in the National Tour of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and the title role in "Educating Rita" at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and prior to that, played 'Paulette' in the UK tour of the award winning "Legally Blonde". She most recently appeared as 'Irene' in the National Tour of "Crazy For You". Her other theatre credits include "Tell Me on a Sunday" and the title role in "Shirley Valentine".

Claire joins the cast which includes Vivian Panka making her professional UK stage debut as 'Judy Bernly', Stephanie Chandos (9 to 5 The Musical - previously covering the role of 'Doralee', Hairspray and We Will Rock You,) as 'Doralee Rhodes', Sean Needham (Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Wicked and Buddy) as 'Franklin Hart Jr.' - a role he played on many occasions in both the West End and on tour, Julia J. Nagle (American in Paris, Aspects of Love, Dirty Dancing) as 'Roz Keith' and Russell Dickson (Evita) as 'Joe'.

The cast is completed by Alexander Bartles, Sierra Brewerton, Rebekah Bryant, Emily Bull, Demmileigh Foster, Sonny Grieveson, Callum Henderson, Joshua Lear, Ross Lee Fowkes, Sarah-Marie Maxwell Jon Reynolds, Clayton Rosa, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs, Grace Walker, Emily Woodford, and Richard Taylor Woods.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton. It tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the girls manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe.

Tour Dates:

TUESDAY 11 - SATURDAY 15 JANUARY 2022

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.southendtheatres.org.uk

TUESDAY 18 - SATURDAY 22 JANUARY 2022

New Theatre Oxford

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

TUESDAY 25 - SATURDAY 29 JANUARY 2022

Glasgow King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

TUESDAY 1 - SATURDAY 5 FEBRUARY 2022

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

TUESDAY 8 - SATURDAY 12 FEBRUARY 2022

Sheffield Lyceum

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

TUESDAY 22 - SATURDAY 26 FEBRUARY

Stoke Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

TUESDAY 1 - SATURDAY 5 MARCH 2022

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester