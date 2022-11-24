Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre
Five outstanding concerts by some of the most celebrated performers in the UK will open Marylebone Theatre's music programming this December
Curated by Robin Tyson (King's Singers), five outstanding concerts by some of the most celebrated performers in the UK will open Marylebone Theatre's music programming this December. Stile Antico, one of the world's finest vocal ensembles, will perform a unique and beautiful sequence of music and readings inspired by the Nativity story. Music by Renaissance composers Thomas Tallis, Michael Praetorius and John Sheppard are interspersed with poetry by John Donne and George Herbert.
The National Youth Jazz Orchestra (NYJO), the UK's finest young professional jazz group, takes to the stage for an exciting celebration of the life and work of jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie, directed by Mark Armstrong.
The award-winning saxophonist and radio presenter Jess Gillam performs an animated programme with Zeynep Özsuca, featuring diverse music by Francis Poulenc, Meredith Month, Luke Howard, Barbara Thompson, Astor Piazzolla and others.
The internationally acclaimed Carducci Quartet bring their multi award-winning virtuosity to Marylebone Theatre with a powerful programme including Haydn's Quartet Op. 33/2 'The Joke', Rebecca Clarke's Poem, Beethoven's Quartet Op. 59/2 and festive Christmas music.
Ensemble Pro Victoria, a young vocal ensemble specialising in sacred music, will sing well-loved traditional Christmas Carols in Marylebone Theatre's partner church next door, St Cyprian's Clarence Gate. Directed by Toby Ward, the programme features well-loved traditional carols from the 15th century to the present day, including Benjamin Britten's stunning Ceremony of Carols with harpist Cecily Beer.
The Artistic Director of Marylebone Theatre, Alexander J. Gifford, says," I am delighted by the scope and beauty of our opening season. To be hosting artists of the calibre of Ben Okri and Stilo Antico is a joy and an honour. "
