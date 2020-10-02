Charlotte Lund Appointed Executive Director Of Iris Theatre

She takes up her role immediately.

Iris Theatre, the resident theatre company of the Actors' Church in Covent Garden, today announces the appointment of Charlotte Lund as Executive Director working alongside Artistic Director Paul-Ryan Carberry. She takes up her role immediately.

Charlotte Lund said today, "Iris Theatre has always been a unique place for artists, in particular those in the early stages of their careers and I'm really excited to work with Paul-Ryan and the team to continue to grow and expand the companies offering. I look forward to further developing our START and PLATFORM programmes over the coming months, supporting bold, inventive and inspiring theatre makers and finding new ways to reach audiences in this challenging time. We're hugely grateful to our amazing audiences and patrons for their generous donations through the summer and their ongoing support as we continue to secure Iris' future."

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, also commented, "I'm so delighted to be welcoming Charlotte to our team here at Iris Theatre. Charlotte carries with her an incredible passion for artist development and I'm really looking forward to working alongside such a talented producer and facilitator. Together, we will continue to battle through this crisis ensuring that Iris Theatre will always be a home for early-career artists in the heart of central London."

Sofi Berenger, Chair of the Board, added, "If there is one thing Iris Theatre has proved over the last year, it's that we refuse to stand still or be defeated. We are delighted to welcome Charlotte to our Iris family. Her experience and passion for nurturing theatre makers looking to establish careers within the industry is undeniable and makes her a perfect fit for our charity. I am very excited for the future of the organisation under this leadership team - if I were you, I'd watch this space."

Charlotte Lund is an independent creative producer with over 10 years' experience working in the UK and internationally. She has worked with some of the UK's leading companies including Tall Stories, Fuel, Punchdrunk and Gate Theatre in Notting Hill, as well as producing large scale community projects with The National Trust and with remote communities in Spain. Lund specialises in international touring and artist development, working with independent artists and theatre makers around the world to develop exciting, innovative opportunities and platforms for new work. Making theatre accessible and affordable is a key component of her work, from designing and implementing access strategies and programmes for companies, working with Mousetrap Theatre Projects on their relaxed performances in the West End and producing work with and for neuro-diverse artists and audiences.

