Charles Busch Brings NATIVE NEW YORKER to London

Celebrated actor/playwright and cabaret entertainer Charles Busch returns to Live At Zédel - Soho's unique live entertainment concept at Crazy Coqs - in Native New Yorker, a musical entertainment that gets to the essence of this legendary theatrical figure. Through an eclectic songbook from the seventies and early eighties, Busch unfolds an outrageously comic yet also poignant tale of his early years striving to find a place for himself in show business. Songs include the work of Michel Legrand, Rupert Holmes, Stephen Sondheim, Jim Croce among the best of Broadway, film and pop. He will be joined by his long-time musical director Tom Judson.

Charles Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He is a two-time Manhattan Cabaret Award winner and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, London, Paris and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. His first CD, Charles Busch Live at Feinstein's 54 Below, has just been released by Broadwayrecords. Charlesbusch.com

Forming part of Corbin and King's London portfolio, which includes restaurants such as The Wolseley and The Delaunay, Brasserie Zédel is situated on the former site of the Regent Palace Hotel. With a historic Beaux Arts interior, Brasserie Zédel has transported the style and atmosphere of a grand Parisian brasserie to the heart of London. Tucked away across the hall from the main Brasserie lies one of London's most intimate and characterful venues, The Crazy Coqs. Live At Zédel will make use of all the main spaces in the building every night of the week, from intimate gigs, one-man shows and late night jazz in the Crazy Coqs to live quartets, acoustic sessions and full orchestra's in Brasserie Zédel.





