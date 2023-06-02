Celebrate Pride With Wandsworth Arts Fringe This June

Join Wandsworth Arts Fringe this Pride Month for a line-up of events celebrating LGBTQ+ talent, bringing queer cabaret, audacious drag performances, aerial burlesque and a little bit of magic to Wandsworth. Enjoy sparkling nights of cabaret at The Bedford, appreciate striking performance poetry at the National Opera Studio and head to The Furzedown for their first ever ‘Pridestravaganza’.

Celebrate gender fluidity at the National Opera Studio with Alice d’Lumiere, a part-time Transwoman playfully establishing her voice. WAF Grant-funded Speaking Out and Fitting In! is a show in verse and prose, with flashes of cabaret and aerial burlesque, in which Alice playfully explores her wonderful, occasionally counter-intuitive position, striving to both fit into another gender, whilst at the same time yearning to establish a unique, personal voice for herself.

In Balham, CaBiRet is the community cabaret that's all about bisexuality - the music, the comedy, the performance, and the magic. The free bi+ night out has been a breath of fresh air for more than five years, and is the brainchild of Marcus Morgan, probably the UK's only 'bisexual activist magician.’ CaBiRet is where you can sing along to songs about coming out as pansexual, laugh at biphobia, cheer on a bi+ burlesque act or be amazed by bisexual magic!

Enjoy modern-day LGBTQ+ re-imaginings of two Shakespeare classics, one in the iconic surroundings of The Bedford in Balham, and the other in one of Wandsworth Arts Fringe’s most intimate and atmospheric venues, The Arches under Putney Bridge in St Mary's Churchyard. In Balham, The Merry Wives tells the story of the young Princess Anne, forced to marry Prince Slender by her royal parents, even though Slender is gay. Whilst in Putney, With Love, Juliet r marries text and poetry by William Shakespeare with drag to explore a story of Juliet, a world-famous drag performer.

Furzedown Pridestravanganza! will bring together local performers, drag queens and some fantastic LGBTQ+ comedians for the very first Furzedown Pride show on 17 June.

Now in its 14th year, Wandsworth Arts Fringe has become known for daring artists and audiences alike to take a walk on the wild side and test something new.  There’s something for everyone, with over 130 events and 17 brilliant days of performances, exhibitions, and things to do happening all over Wandsworth from 9 – 25 June. With loads of free activities and events, and tickets for all live performances ranging from £0 - £20, everyone can fringe with us this summer.

Councillor Kemi Akinola, Wandsworth Council’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for the voluntary sector, business engagement and culture says:

“Pride month celebrates the LGBTQ+ members of our community and recognises the long history of their struggle for equality. We’re proud to support Pride month and our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbours. 

This administration is determined to make Wandsworth a fairer, more equal borough where everyone has a chance to live a happy, fulfilled life. This includes supporting our residents who belong to one - or more than one - marginalised group or community.” 

Get excited about this phenomenal festival happening just around the corner – and book your tickets now! Visit Click Here to browse the full programme of over 130 events and book your tickets.




