Catherine Tate to Host DOCTOR WHO Prom at Royal Albert Hall

Actor, comedian and writer Catherine Tate will host the Doctor Who Prom, which makes its much-anticipated return to the BBC Proms this year. Catherine Tate is known for playing the role of Donna Noble in the 2006 Doctor Who Christmas special, 2008’s fourth series, the subsequent 2009-2010 Christmas and New Year's specials, and the 60th anniversary specials in 2023, and previously appeared as a surprise guest at the 2008 Doctor Who Prom.

Catherine Tate says “I’m delighted to be hosting this spectacular BBC Prom celebrating all things Doctor Who at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. I am so looking forward to immersing myself in the music of the brilliantly enduring, shape-shifting Whoniverse, and celebrating the Doctors' adventures (and maybe a few monsters) with you all.”

The Doctor Who Prom will be conducted by Alastair King and performed by the orchestra that records the Doctor Who soundtrack: the BBC National Orchestra of Wales (BBC NOW), who will be joined by international star soprano Aida Garifullina and singers Shahid Abbas Khan, Hollie Buhagiar, Lucie Jones and Tobias Turley, and the London Philharmonic Choir.

With previous Doctor Who Prom events held in 2008, 2010 and 2013, this year’s Prom will be a brand-new show celebrating the latest adventures of the Doctor and showcasing Murray Gold’s beloved music for the series. The Prom will feature specially arranged pieces from the most recent series starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and will also include music from the 60th anniversary specials, as well as favourites from Murray Gold’s long association composing for the series. Alongside Murray Gold, the Prom will also be featuring Segun Akinola’s music which was specially created for Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

Complete with specially edited sequences from the series shown on big screens around the Royal Albert Hall, audiences can expect appearances from monsters old and new and at least a surprise or two!

The Doctor Who Prom will be at the Royal Albert Hall on Bank Holiday Monday 26 August with two performances at 2.30pm and 7pm, with the later concert broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and available on BBC Sounds for 30 days. It will be audio-described by Timna Fibert and British Sign Language-interpreted.

The Prom has been co-commissioned for television by BBC Arts and BBC Cymru Wales and will be broadcast later this year.

The BBC Proms 2024, currently in the fifth week of its eight-week season, continues to see a record-breaking number of ticket sales so far, with tickets still available to purchase. Returns are often available via the Royal Albert Hall website and Box Office and up to 1,000 Promming tickets are released each day for every single Prom, priced at £8 inclusive of booking fees.

Photo credit: BBC

