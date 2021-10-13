Casting Announced For West End Premiere of LIFE OF PI

Rehearsals began this week for the highly anticipated West End premiere of Life of Pi, Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's award-winning book. It will begin performances at the Wyndham's Theatre in London on Monday 15 November 2021, with a Press Night on Thursday 2 December at 7:00pm. For the first time ever, the historic Wyndham's Theatre will be transformed to fully accommodate the magnificent elements of the production that left audiences mesmerised.

Simon Friend, the producer of the acclaimed Life of Pi, is thrilled to announce the full cast of the celebrated and multi-award winning Sheffield Theatres production.

Hiran Abeysekera makes a welcome return to the show in the central role of Pi, alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commmander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K.S. Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger.

They are joined by: Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Heart), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart), and Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind).

Nuwan Hugh Perera is Pi alternate, and understudies are Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

Simon Friend commented: "I am delighted to announce the cast for this show - most of whom were in the original production in Sheffield, alongside some brilliant new cast members who have joined us on our journey. After an incredibly difficult year for so many people I hope this truly captivating production about how we deal with life's toughest challenges will particularly resonate with audiences."

The production is directed by Max Webster, Set and Costume designer is Tim Hatley, the Puppet and Movement Director is Finn Caldwell, the Puppet Designers are Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, the Video Designer is Andrzej Goulding, the Lighting Designer is Tim Lutkin, the Sound Designer is Carolyn Downing, the Composer is Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy is by Jack Bradley, the Casting Director is Polly Jerrold, the Associate Director is Hannah Banister, the Associate Set Designer is Ross Edwards, the Costume Supervisor is Sabrina Cuniberto and the Props Supervisor is Ryan O'Connor.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

