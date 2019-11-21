Casting Announced For 200th Anniversary Show, SHACKLETON AND HIS STOWAWAY at Park Theatre

Following two sell-out runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018 and at London's Cervantes Theatre, Shackleton and his Stowaway opens the Park90 2020 season. The run will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Antarctic, with the anniversary date falling on 30th January 2020. This thrilling two-hander is based on historical facts, exploring a fictionalised relationship between Ernest Shackleton and the young stowaway who boarded Endurance. The production runs from 8th January - 1st February 2020, with the official press night being held on Friday 10th January 2020 at 7pm.

Shackleton and his Stowaway was written by Andy Dickinson, with Simone Coxall directing. Richard Ede will be playing the role of Shackleton, and Elliott Ross will be playing the role of The Stowaway. The production features set and costume design by Kaajel Patel, lighting design by Pablo Fernandez Baz and projection design by Enrique Munoz.

Richard Ede plays the eponymous Ernest Shackleton. His theatre work includes: The 39 Steps (West End and UK Tour), Little History of the World (Watermill Theatre), It's a Wonderful Life (Farnham Maltings), Arsenic and Old Lace (Nottingham Theatre Royal), Normal (Styx Theatre) and The Wife of Bath (Rude Mechanical Theatre Company). His television includes: Lord Lucan: My Husband The Truth (ITV1), Cuckoo Season 5 (BBC3/Netflix), Modern Manners (BBC1) and can also be regularly seen as the face of Thatcher's Cider.

Elliott Ross plays the curious Stowaway. His theatre credits include: Admissions (West End & Tour), Queen Anne, Love for Love (RSC), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Frankenstein (US Tour), Sense & Sensibility (Cape Fear Regional Theatre) and Albee Vector the Sound Collector (Arcola). His film credits include: D-Day: First Hand (BBC Short), Room Tone (White Lodge Productions) and Brief Intermission (Third Eye Productions).



Andy Dickinson is a writer, producer, and translator. Currently, he is translating Enrique Jardiel Poncela's Eloise is Under an Almond Tree. He produced Olivier Award winning playwrights Jack Shepherd's In Lambeth (Southwark Playhouse), and Grae Cleugh's Scottish Widows, which he also directed.

Simone Coxall: works as a Director and Movement Specialist in the UK, USA and Australia. Her director credits include The Kids Are Alright (Encounter Theatre, The Place & The Albany), Orlando: The Queer Element (Clay and Diamonds, National Trust). As an Associate Director at Fourth Monkey, she has directed several productions including The Tempest and Henry V. She also works as a Globe Practise practitioner at Shakespeare's Globe.

Kaajel Patel is a London-based visual artist, set designer, dancer & actor, with her previous work shown across different theatres & community spaces around London such as Royal Court Theatre, The Vaults, Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, Africa Centre and Cervantes Theatre.

Pablo Fernandez Baz studied film and photography before graduating as a lighting designer at CSSD. Previous credits include: Hotel Medea (Hayward Gallery London & International tour), The Last Days of Lime House (Site Specific London), Sundowning (Tristan Bates), Jukai (BET), The Marked (UK Tour), Noodles (UK Tour).

Enrique Munoz is a lecturer in Visual Productions at Rose Bruford College and a freelance video designer and director. He has worked at the Fringe as an actor, director and lighting designer/technician, and worked at the Royal Opera House in their Digital Development and Technology Dept.

www.parktheatre.co.uk

Box office: 020 7870 6876*







