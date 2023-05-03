Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONES

Performances run 16 June – 15 July 2023 at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

May. 03, 2023  
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONES

Theatre Royal Stratford East and Actors Touring Company today announce lead cast and creatives for the UK premiere of Tambo & Bones by award-winning US playwright Dave Harris.

Actors Touring Company (ATC) Artistic Director Matthew Xia directs Rhashan Stone (Tambo) and Daniel Ward (Bones) in this play about a comedy double-act, turned hip-hop superstars, who find themselves stuck in a minstrel show. The production runs at Stratford East from 22 June - 15 July.

Commenting on this co-production, Director Matthew Xia says, "I spent my formative years at Stratford East, its philosophy is in my DNA. I started in The Youth Theatre in 1993 and by the time I left in 2010, I was the Associate Director. Stratford East is where I first combined my love of theatre with my passion for hip-hop, making shows with ULTZ like DA BOYZ and Jean Genet's THE BLACKS (REMIXED). It feels very full circle to return with ATC, the company I now lead, and this playful and provocative hip-hop infused satire as part of our Transformation Season".

Written by Dave Harris

Directed by Matthew Xia

Designed by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey & ULTZ

Lighting Design by Ciarán Cunningham

Hip-Hop Songs Composed by Excalibah

Sound Design & Additional Composition by Richard Hammarton

Movement Direction by Kloé Dean

Video Design by Gino Ricardo Green

Casting Direction by Julia Horan

Assistant Direction by Danielle Kassarate

Fight Direction by Kevin McCurdy

Costume Supervision by Ysanne Tidd

Dramatherapist Wabriya King

Stage Manager Marie-Angelique St. Hill

Deputy Stage Manager Phyllys Egharevba

Assistant Stage Manager Anna Townley

Tambo and Bones are stuck in a minstrel show. It's hard to know what's real when you're stuck in a minstrel show. Their escape plan: get out, get rich, get even.

Join Tambo (Rhashan Stone) and Bones (Daniel Ward) on their journey from comedy double-act, to hip-hop superstars, to activists in an America at the epicentre of the global Black Lives Matter movement.

TAMBO & BONES laughs through our past, blows the roof off our present and imagines an explosive future for our world... and for theatre.

As part of the run of TAMBO & BONES, Stratford East is hosting its first ever BLACK OUT performance on Wednesday 5 July at 7.30pm.

While this performance has been arranged for Black audience members specifically, no one is excluded from attending.

WHAT IS A BLACK OUT?

"A BLACK OUT night is the purposeful creation of an environment in which an all-Black-identifying audience can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, and cultural spaces - free from the white gaze." www.blackoutnite.com.

Originated by Jeremy O. Harris for his play Slave Play, the very first BLACK OUT night took place on Broadway in 2019. The initiative was brought to London during the run of his show Daddy at the Almeida Theatre as he felt it was important for Black theatregoers to be able to experience sitting in a theatre space where the whole audience looks like them.

Director Matthew Xia said, "Over the last few years, a number of playwrights and directors in the US and the UK have created private and safe spaces for Black theatregoers to experience productions that explore complex, nuanced race-related issues. I felt that with a play like TAMBO & BONES which unpicks the complexity of Black performance in relation to the white gaze it was imperative that we created such a space."




Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre
Three powerhouse producing theatres are teaming up to present a sensational new production of Alan Plater’s warm and witty musical play, Blonde Bombshells of 1943.
Assembly Festival Extends its Wings for Fringe 2023 Photo
Assembly Festival Extends its Wings for Fringe 2023
Assembly Festival has today (Wednesday 03 May) announced a further 80 shows for its Fringe 2023 programme. This year, the festival is extending its wings across Edinburgh, beyond its festival hubs at Assembly George Square and Assembly Rooms to two new venues, with a co-curated programme at Assembly @ Dance Base and a residency at Murrayfield Ice Rink. 
Hale Barns Carnival Returns For 2023 With Headliners Announced Photo
Hale Barns Carnival Returns For 2023 With Headliners Announced
Hale Barns Carnival returns this summer with a spectacular weekend filled with live music, entertainment, family fun, fairground attractions, fantastic food and two all-star evening concerts.
Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer Photo
Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer
From wayward teenager Alfie Cooper who was recently promoted to Recycling Manager, to educational 'trash pandas' (pictured above) hosting craft workshops for teens using only recycled material, Unearthed Festival proves sustainability starts small and with empowering people. 

More Hot Stories For You


Kacey Ainsworth Joins the Cast Of LEAVES OF GLASS at the Park TheatreKacey Ainsworth Joins the Cast Of LEAVES OF GLASS at the Park Theatre
May 3, 2023

Kacey Ainsworth has joined the cast of 'Leaves of Glass' at Park Theatre.
Photos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN ReleasedPhotos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN Released
May 3, 2023

Rehearsals began today (3 May 2023) for the West End premiere of Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman. To mark the start of rehearsals, a set of specially commissioned photographs of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton by acclaimed British photographer Rankin have been released.
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONESCast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONES
May 3, 2023

Theatre Royal Stratford East and Actors Touring Company today announce lead cast and creatives for the UK premiere of Tambo & Bones by award-winning US playwright Dave Harris.
Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023
May 3, 2023

Centre Stage London have announced the full cast and creative team for their Summer production of the Olivier Award winning musical Our House by Tim Firth, with Music & Lyrics by Madness.
Cast Revealed for FURY AND ELYSIUM at The Other Palace Studio This SummerCast Revealed for FURY AND ELYSIUM at The Other Palace Studio This Summer
May 3, 2023

Queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium has announced the cast for its run at The Other Palace Studio this summer, immersing audiences in Weimar-era Berlin and the fight for artistic revolution against the backdrop of the rise of fascism. 
share