Cast and Creative Team Announced For The World Premiere of A DEAD BODY IN TAOS

Full casting and creative team have been announced today for the world premiere of David Farr's new play exploring how Artificial Intelligence is increasingly becoming part of peoples' lives. A Dead Body in Taos will preview at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth before its official opening at Wilton's Music Hall from 26 October - 12 November with a press night on 27 October.

Sam hasn't spoken to her mother Kath for three years when she learns that she's been found dead in the New Mexico desert.

Travelling to the small town of Taos to identify the body, she discovers Kath has become embroiled in a shadowy enterprise, offering Sam an unimaginable chance to rebuild their broken relationship. But to do so, she must decide whether she can finish what her mother started.

Directed by Rachel Bagshaw (The Shape of the Pain, Midnight Movie), designed by Ti Green (Touching the Void), and featuring original composition by Ben and Max Ringham (Blindness, Electric Hotel), David Farr's compelling new play is both an unsettling science fiction and an intimate study of loss and bereavement, examining how artificial intelligence could alter our understanding of death, consciousness, and the soul.

Performances

Bristol Old Vic

30 September and 1 October at 7.30pm

https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/dead-body-in-taos

Tickets £10 - £32

The Drum

Theatre Royal Plymouth

18 - 22 October

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/dead-body-in-taos/

Tickets £14 - £18

Wilton's Music Hall

26 October - 12 November

Monday - Saturday at 7.30pm

Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm

Press night 27 October at 7.30pm

https://wiltons.org.uk/whatson/763-a-dead-body-in-taos

Tickets £13.50 - £28 full price / £11 - £25.50 concessions

Warwick Arts Centre

15 - 19 November at 7.30pm

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/a-dead-body-in-taos-3200/

Tickets £19 - £28