Cast Set for FAYGELE World Premiere at Marylebone Theatre

Ilan Galkoff (Backstairs Billy), Ben Caplan (A Sherlock Carol), Clara Francis (Leopoldstad), Andrew Paul (The Bill) and Yiftach Mizrahi (Band of Spies) will star in the world premiere of Shimmy Braun’s Faygele, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, at London’s Marylebone Theatre from Wednesday 30 April - Saturday 31 May.

At 13, Ari Freed’s world is upended in an instant - when, at his Bar Mitzvah celebration, his father strikes him down with a single word: Faygele. The sting fractures his already delicate sense of self, forcing him into a battle he never asked for.

Faygele is a story of survival in the space between faith and identity, love and duty, past and future - unraveling the complexities of Ari’s adolescence and the relationships that shape him.

The production features Direction by WILL NUNZIATA, Set & Costume Design by David Shields, Lighting Design by Tony P. Darvill, Sound Design by Dan Samson, Casting by Rob Kelly. The Company Stage Manger is Elsie O’Rourke, the Deputy Stage Manger is Jordan Deegen Fleet, and the Executive Producer/General Management is Thomas Hopkins Productions.

Comments