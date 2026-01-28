Cast Set For West End Transfer of 1536

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reprising their roles from a sold-out run of 1536 at the Almeida Theatre in 2025 are Liv Hill (Three Girls – BAFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Siena Kelly (Black Mirror, Adult Material – BAFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education, A Mirror - Olivier Award nomination Best Actress In A Supporting Role). They will once again captivate audiences as Jane, Anna and Mariella respectively. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The LuckyChap team read Ava Pickett's script and Margot Robbie, who approached Sonia Friedman to discuss being involved with the production, said “at LuckyChap, we're always drawn to bold, female-driven stories, and Ava's brilliant play is exactly that. We're absolutely thrilled to be coming on board as co-producers for its West End transfer. The show is fearless, witty and emotionally resonant, and it gives voice to women whose stories still feel timely today. Bringing 1536 to the West End is an incredibly exciting next chapter, and we're honoured to help champion this phenomenal piece of art.”

This must-see new play is directed by Lyndsey Turner (Chimerica). The play explores the dynamics of female friendship in a world stacked against women.

1536 is writer Ava Pickett's first play, which won her the 2024 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the award for Best Writer at the 2025 Stage Debut Awards, and a special commendation from The George Devine Award. She is currently co-writing, alongside Baz Luhrmann, his Jehanne d'Arc film.

Kings don't kill their wives, right?

Tudor England.

A field in Essex.

Three women hurry to their childhood meeting place, thirsty for gossip from London.

Word spreads of a clash between King Henry VIII and his Queen, Anne Boleyn. And closer to home, another rumour begins to catch fire.

As these women begin to see echoes of the royal drama in their own rural lives, a tide of violence threatens their very existence, and they realise the royal scandal could cost them everything.

The creative team for 1536 includes; Director: Lyndsey Turner; Set and Costume Designer: Max Jones; Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles; Sound Designer: Tingying Dong; Composer and Arranger: Will Stuart; Movement and Intimacy Director: Anna Morrissey; and Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG.

1536 is produced in the West End by the Almeida Theatre, Sonia Friedman Productions, Annapurna Theatre and LuckyChap.