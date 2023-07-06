Cast Revealed For THE ARC: A Trilogy of New Jewish Plays at Soho Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 15 August - Saturday 26 August 2023.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Cast Revealed For THE ARC: A Trilogy of New Jewish Plays at Soho Theatre

The cast has been announced for Emanate Productions’ brand-new triple bill of Jewish plays, which will premiere at the Soho Theatre this August. The Arc: A Trilogy of New Jewish Plays explores life’s great moments of birth, marriage, and death through a distinctly Jewish lens, written by three of the UK’s leading Jewish playwrights.

Birth by Amy Rosenthal (Henna Night; Jerusalem Syndrome; On The Rocks) follows Michael and Linda in the aftermath of their Golden Wedding celebrations, as they are surprised by an uninvited guest. The role of Michael will be played by Nigel Planer (The Young Ones, BBC; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Original West End Cast; Wicked, Original West End Cast), and Linda will be portrayed by Caroline Gruber (Disobedience, Braven Films; Leopoldstadt, Wyndham’s Theatre; The Narcissist, Chichester Festival Theatre). Also joining the cast as Naomi will be Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Leopoldstadt, Wyndham’s Theatre; Possession, Arcola Theatre; Holy Sh*t, Kiln Theatre).

Marriage by Alexis Zegerman (The Fever Syndrome; Holy Sh*t; Portrait Of A Man) follows a Jewish couple, Adrian and Eva, on their journey from one date to a million possibilities. The role of Adrian will be played by Sam Thorpe-Spinks (A Spy Among Friends, Sony; Sexy Beast, Paramount +; Something in the Air, Jermyn Street Theatre), and Eva will be portrayed by Abigail Weinstock (Love and Other Acts of Violence, Donmar Warehouse; Surfacing, Apple TV; Marengo, Apple TV). Nigel Planer and Dorothea Myer-Bennett round out the cast as Godfrey and Sara, respectively.

Death by Ryan Craig (Charlotte and Theodore; The Holy Rosenbergs; Filthy Business) is a humorous look at how ancient death rites can bring a family together, even after it's been torn apart by divorce, illness, narcissism and neurosis. The role of Dan will be portrayed by Adrian Schiller (The Danish Girl, Pretty Pictures; The Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare’s Globe; The Crucible, Old Vic), and Dan Wolff (We Were The Lucky Ones, Hulu/20th Century Studios; Leopoldstadt, Wyndham’s Theatre; Habeas Corpus, Menier Chocolate Factory) will play the role of Adam. Also joining the cast will be Abigail Weinstock as Leah. 

The show is produced by the company’s Co-Artistic Directors, 2021 Guildhall Acting graduates Sam Thorpe-Spinks and Dan Wolff, and Associate Producer Tanya Truman (Pickle, Soho Theatre, Park Theatre; Fury and Elysium, The Other Palace). Kayla Feldman (Pickle, Soho Theatre, Park Theatre; Right Dishonourable Friend, Vault Festival) will be directing. 

Writer Amy Rosenthal says, I'm excited to work with Emanate again after a great adventure last year. I'm inspired by the enthusiasm and forward-thinking passion with which they've approached Jewish theatre practitioners and the creation of new work, and working with them has chimed with my desire to reclaim our contemporary narrative in some way - to write joyful, punchy, unexpected plays that look unflinchingly at the Jewish experience but always through a lens of humour and hope - which I think is how we survive.

Emanate Productions was founded in 2021, and the company focuses on nurturing talent in emerging and established artists of Jewish heritage, platforming urgent, exciting and passionate stories with an integral Jewish soul. The Arc shines a contemporary light on the cycle of Jewish life, and what it means to live as a Jew in 2023.

Director Kayla Feldman comments, I’m thrilled to be working with Emanate to bring this trilogy of new Jewish plays to Central London this summer. There are as many different ways to be Jewish as there are Jews in the world, and all of us have myriad stories to tell and ways of telling them. It is a joy and a privilege to be presenting three such stories at Soho Theatre, and at a time of rising antisemitism, a vital injection of Jewish culture into the mainstream.




