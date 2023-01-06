Cast Announced for PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) 2023 Tour

The multi-award-winning PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) by Isobel Mcarthur after Jane Austen has announced casting for its 2023 world tour, opening at The Lowry, Salford on 19 January 2023. The production's writer and co-director, Isobel Mcarthur has just won another award, the Evening Standard Emerging Talent Award, having also won the Olivier Award for Entertainment and Comedy Show earlier in 2022. It is unprecedented for a young female writer to jointly win these two. Following playing Salford the production will visit Newcastle, Bath, Coventry, Richmond, Chichester, Cheltenham, Inverness, Cardiff, Nottingham, Eastbourne, Chester, Birmingham, Leeds, Blackpool, Bristol, Truro, Malvern, Exeter and Norwich where tickets are now on sale.

The cast for the 2023 tour includes Leah Jamieson who made her West End debut in Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Criterion Theatre as Anne, Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner, Lucy Gray who made her professional debut in Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Criterion Theatre reprises her role as Tillie, Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley, Emmy Stonelake (Double Drop for Dirty Protest Theatre, As You Like It for Shakespeare in the Squares and Much Ado About Nothing at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester) as Effie and Elizabeth Bennet , Megan Louise Wilson (The Mousetrap at the St Martin's Theatre, Doctor Who: Time Fracture for Immersive Everywhere and Pool No Water at The Royal Court) as Clara, Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh, Dannie Harris (Love Letters at the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, The New Musketeers at the Trinity Center) as Flo, Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, Laura Soper (The Storm Whale at the Marlowe Theatre, The Wind in the Willows at the New Vic and Hetty Feather at York Theatre Royal) and Ruth Brotherton (Piramania! The Swashbuckling Pirate Musical at Upstairs at The Gatehouse and the Edinburgh Fringe, and As You Like It on UK tour).

This unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's classic love story originally played at Glasgow's Tron Theatre. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain. It's the 1800s. It's party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.

PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) is directed by Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre Award Winner Isobel Mcarthur and Simon Harvey. Comedy staging is by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.

David Pugh presents Tron Theatre Company, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Blood of the Young's production of PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) with co-producers Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage and Oxford Playhouse.

Tour Dates

Thursday 19 January - Saturday 21 January 2023

The Lowry, Salford

Monday 23 January - Saturday 28 January 2023

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Monday 30 January - Saturday 4 February 2023

Theatre Royal Bath

Tuesday 7 February - Saturday 11 February 2023

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Monday 13 February - Saturday 18 February 2023

Richmond Theatre

Tuesday 21 February - Saturday 25 February 2023

Chichester Festival Theatre

Monday 6 March - Saturday 11 March 2023

Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

Tuesday 14 March - Saturday 18 March 2023

Eden Court Inverness

Monday 20 March - Saturday 25 March 2023

New Theatre Cardiff

Monday 27 March - Saturday 1 April 2023

Theatre Royal Nottingham

Tuesday 4 April - Saturday 8 April 2023

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Tuesday 11 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

Chester Storyhouse

Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023

Birmingham Rep

Monday 24 April - Saturday 29 April 2023

Leeds Grand Theatre

Tuesday 2 May - Saturday 6 May 2023

Blackpool Grand

Monday 8 May - Saturday 20 May 2023

Bristol Old Vic

Monday 22 May - Saturday 27 May 2023

Hall For Cornwall, Truro

Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023

Festival Theatre, Malvern

Monday 12 June - Saturday 17 June 2023

Exeter Northcott Theatre

Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023

Theatre Royal Norwich

