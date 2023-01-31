Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For UK Tour of CAKE - THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST

Cake opens on 18th March at MAST Southampton before visiting The Drum (Plymouth), The Lowry (Salford), Curve Theatre (Leicester) and Norwich Theatre Royal.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Cast Announced For UK Tour of CAKE - THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST

Paul Taylor-Mills has announced the casting of Cake - The Marie Antoinette Playlist, a Parisian Dance Gig in One Act.

This brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, is from some of the most exciting figures in modern British Theatre, with an Olivier Award winning creative team including Olivier Winner's Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Christ Superstar) and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia - The Globe)

Cake opens on 18th March at MAST Southampton before visiting The Drum (Plymouth), The Lowry (Salford), Curve Theatre (Leicester) and Norwich Theatre Royal.

Casting will include, fresh from her magical run as Mary Poppins on the West End, Zizi Strallen (she/her) stars as Marie Antoinette, with Renée Lamb (she/her), Catherine of Aragon from the original cast of SIX, starring as Jeanne.

The cast is completed by B Terry (they/them) as Nicole, Travis Ross (he/him) as Cardinal with Ope Sowande (he/him) and Megan Bryony Gibbs (she/her) as the ensemble and Lukas Hunt (he/him) and Amie Hibbert (she/her) as swings.

Cake combines music with 18th century France to retell a story that sparked a revolution. When Marie Antoinette married King Louis, her reputation was already tarnished by gossip. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers & In the Heights), Cake promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.

Tour Dates

MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton mayflowerstudios.org.uk
18 - 25 March 2023 02380 711 833

The Lowry, Salford thelowry.com
28 March - 01 April 2023 0343 208 6000

The Drum, Plymouth theatreroyal.com/the-drum
04 - 08 April 2023 01752 267222

Curve Theatre, Leicester curveonline.co.uk
18 - 22 April 2023 0116 242 3595

Theatre Royal, Norwich norwichtheatre.org
25 - 29 April 2023 01603 630 000



Full Cast Announced For UK Tour of Disneys WINNIE THE POOH Musical Photo
Full Cast Announced For UK Tour of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH Musical
The full cast has been announced for Disney's Winnie the Pooh. The UK and Ireland premiere will begin performances at London's Riverside Studios (Hammersmith) from 17 March, with an official opening on 26 March.
Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023 Photo
Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023
Bruised Sky Productions and Fledgling Theatre Company have announced full casting for their 2023 Vault Festival show Hummingbird. The production runs at The Vaults, 28 February to 5 March.
Patrick Mcphersons COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks Only Photo
Patrick Mcpherson's COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks Only
Patrick McPherson will be bringing his critically acclaimed and award-winning play Colossal to Soho Theatre for two weeks only. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season, where it won Theatre Weekly's “Best Show of the Edinburgh Fringe Award”, and an ongoing international season at the Perth Fringe, the show opens on March 14th until March 25th.
Wigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham Johnson Photo
Wigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham Johnson
Marking the birthday of Franz Schubert (31 January 1797 – 19 November 1828), Wigmore Hall has released a seminal series of four lectures on Schubert songs by their foremost exponent, the pianist, scholar and author Graham Johnson.

More Hot Stories For You


Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023
January 31, 2023

Bruised Sky Productions and Fledgling Theatre Company have announced full casting for their 2023 Vault Festival show Hummingbird. The production runs at The Vaults, 28 February to 5 March.
Double Telling Announces Cast For GOOD DAY at VAULT Festival 2023Double Telling Announces Cast For GOOD DAY at VAULT Festival 2023
January 31, 2023

Theatre company Double Telling, led by Director Marlie Haco, have announced the full cast for their new production of Good Day, playing at VAULT Festival in March 2023. Haco directs Annie Davison (Zara), Olivia Barrowclough (Alex) and Sam Newton (Joe).
Patrick Mcpherson's COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks OnlyPatrick Mcpherson's COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks Only
January 31, 2023

Patrick McPherson will be bringing his critically acclaimed and award-winning play Colossal to Soho Theatre for two weeks only. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season, where it won Theatre Weekly's “Best Show of the Edinburgh Fringe Award”, and an ongoing international season at the Perth Fringe, the show opens on March 14th until March 25th.
Wigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham JohnsonWigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham Johnson
January 31, 2023

Marking the birthday of Franz Schubert (31 January 1797 – 19 November 1828), Wigmore Hall has released a seminal series of four lectures on Schubert songs by their foremost exponent, the pianist, scholar and author Graham Johnson.
Norwegian National Theatre Brings Star Cast For DANCE OF DEATH At The Coronet TheatreNorwegian National Theatre Brings Star Cast For DANCE OF DEATH At The Coronet Theatre
January 30, 2023

Three of Scandinavia's most celebrated actors will perform together on stage when The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet Theatre, following its sell-out Little Eyolf, with Strindberg's savagely comic domestic drama, Dance of Death. The production is currently playing to sell out audiences at the National Theatre of Norway.
share