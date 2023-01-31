Cast Announced For UK Tour of CAKE - THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST

Paul Taylor-Mills has announced the casting of Cake - The Marie Antoinette Playlist, a Parisian Dance Gig in One Act.

This brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, is from some of the most exciting figures in modern British Theatre, with an Olivier Award winning creative team including Olivier Winner's Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Christ Superstar) and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia - The Globe)

Cake opens on 18th March at MAST Southampton before visiting The Drum (Plymouth), The Lowry (Salford), Curve Theatre (Leicester) and Norwich Theatre Royal.

Casting will include, fresh from her magical run as Mary Poppins on the West End, Zizi Strallen (she/her) stars as Marie Antoinette, with Renée Lamb (she/her), Catherine of Aragon from the original cast of SIX, starring as Jeanne.

The cast is completed by B Terry (they/them) as Nicole, Travis Ross (he/him) as Cardinal with Ope Sowande (he/him) and Megan Bryony Gibbs (she/her) as the ensemble and Lukas Hunt (he/him) and Amie Hibbert (she/her) as swings.

Cake combines music with 18th century France to retell a story that sparked a revolution. When Marie Antoinette married King Louis, her reputation was already tarnished by gossip. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers & In the Heights), Cake promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.

Tour Dates

MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton mayflowerstudios.org.uk

18 - 25 March 2023 02380 711 833

The Lowry, Salford thelowry.com

28 March - 01 April 2023 0343 208 6000

The Drum, Plymouth theatreroyal.com/the-drum

04 - 08 April 2023 01752 267222

Curve Theatre, Leicester curveonline.co.uk

18 - 22 April 2023 0116 242 3595

Theatre Royal, Norwich norwichtheatre.org

25 - 29 April 2023 01603 630 000