Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire

The production opens on 19th November, running until 31st December.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  
Cast Announced For MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire

Hackney Empire has announced the cast and creative team for their Christmas 2022 pantomime, Mother Goose, which opens on 19th November, running until 31st December. Tickets are now on sale from www.hackneyempire.co.uk.

Kat B (Jack and the Beanstalk and The Wiz, Hackney Empire) will star as Billy Goose, alongside Ruth Lynch (making her professional debut) as Priscilla the Goose, Holly Mallett (Andy and The Odd Socks, Glastonbury/UK Tour; Notflix: The Improvised Musical, Soho Theatre) as Jill Purchase, Tony Marshall (Casualty (1993 - 2021); Jitney, Old Vic/Leeds Playhouse) as Squire Purchase, Rebecca Parker (Cats, West End; Crazy For You, West End) as Demon Queen, Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre; The Lion King, International Tour) as Jack Goose, and Gemma Wardle (Les Miserables in Concert, Gielgud Theatre; Fame, Cambridge Theatre) as Fairy Fame.

They join previously announced Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe, starring in his 15th pantomime at Hackney Empire as Mother Goose. Clive also returns to direct this year's pantomime, alongside Will Brenton (Writer), Steven Edis (Composer and Song Writer), Cleo Pettitt (Costume Designer), Renell Shaw (Musical Director: Orchestrations and Arrangements), André Fabien Francis (Choreographer), David W Kidd (Lighting Designer) and Yvonne Gilbert (Sound Designer).

The pantomime Mother Goose was first created for Hackney Empire regular and Music Hall legend Dan Leno, who first played the title role in 1902. 120 years on, Hackney are proud to present the mother of all pantomimes to conclude their 120th birthday year.

What would you do if you found a magical goose who lays golden eggs?! That's exactly what's in store for Mother Goose, and she soon discovered that this priceless talent isn't all it's cracked up to be! Packed full of all your favourite pantomime ingredients, this reimagining of the classic rags-to-riches tale is the perfect festive treat. Expect larger than life characters, gloriously outrageous costumes, incredible live music, uncontrollable laughter and loads of audience participation... oh yes, there definitely is.!

The 2022 festive season will burst into life with the 23rd Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in some cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Imelda Staunton Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in the West End in 2024Imelda Staunton Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in the West End in 2024
September 27, 2022

The previously-postponed production of Hello, Dolly!, starring Imelda Staunton in the title role, is now set to take place in the summer of 2024.
Photos: First Look at DIDO'S BAR at The FactoryPhotos: First Look at DIDO'S BAR at The Factory
September 27, 2022

Set in a music club, teetering on the edge of belonging, Dido's Bar is a new immersive theatre and music production opening at The Factory in London’s historic Royal Docks on 23 September (Press Night 28 September) before touring to Manchester, Leicester, Portsmouth, and Oxford. Production photos were released today.
FROZEN JR. Will Be Available to Schools and Youth Groups in the UK and IrelandFROZEN JR. Will Be Available to Schools and Youth Groups in the UK and Ireland
September 27, 2022

Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group have announced the immediate release of Disney's FROZEN JR. to schools and youth groups in the UK and Ireland.
Further Casting Announced For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London PalladiumFurther Casting Announced For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium
September 27, 2022

Louis Gaunt, Rob Madge and Natalie McQueen will join the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium this Christmas. They join the previously announced Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot. Jack and the Beanstalk plays from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.
Photos: First Look at JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge TheatrePhotos: First Look at JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre
September 27, 2022

John Gabriel Borkman had its first performance at the Bridge Theatre on 24 September 2022, with opening night on 29 September 2022 and the final performance will take place on 26 November 2022. Check out photos here!