Cast Announced For MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire

Hackney Empire has announced the cast and creative team for their Christmas 2022 pantomime, Mother Goose, which opens on 19th November, running until 31st December. Tickets are now on sale from www.hackneyempire.co.uk.

Kat B (Jack and the Beanstalk and The Wiz, Hackney Empire) will star as Billy Goose, alongside Ruth Lynch (making her professional debut) as Priscilla the Goose, Holly Mallett (Andy and The Odd Socks, Glastonbury/UK Tour; Notflix: The Improvised Musical, Soho Theatre) as Jill Purchase, Tony Marshall (Casualty (1993 - 2021); Jitney, Old Vic/Leeds Playhouse) as Squire Purchase, Rebecca Parker (Cats, West End; Crazy For You, West End) as Demon Queen, Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre; The Lion King, International Tour) as Jack Goose, and Gemma Wardle (Les Miserables in Concert, Gielgud Theatre; Fame, Cambridge Theatre) as Fairy Fame.

They join previously announced Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe, starring in his 15th pantomime at Hackney Empire as Mother Goose. Clive also returns to direct this year's pantomime, alongside Will Brenton (Writer), Steven Edis (Composer and Song Writer), Cleo Pettitt (Costume Designer), Renell Shaw (Musical Director: Orchestrations and Arrangements), André Fabien Francis (Choreographer), David W Kidd (Lighting Designer) and Yvonne Gilbert (Sound Designer).

The pantomime Mother Goose was first created for Hackney Empire regular and Music Hall legend Dan Leno, who first played the title role in 1902. 120 years on, Hackney are proud to present the mother of all pantomimes to conclude their 120th birthday year.

What would you do if you found a magical goose who lays golden eggs?! That's exactly what's in store for Mother Goose, and she soon discovered that this priceless talent isn't all it's cracked up to be! Packed full of all your favourite pantomime ingredients, this reimagining of the classic rags-to-riches tale is the perfect festive treat. Expect larger than life characters, gloriously outrageous costumes, incredible live music, uncontrollable laughter and loads of audience participation... oh yes, there definitely is.!

The 2022 festive season will burst into life with the 23rd Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in some cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.