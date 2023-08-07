Carly Mercedes Dyer and More Will Lead the UK Tour of THE DRIFTERS GIRL

Find out who's starring in the musical here!

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 4 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS

Carly Mercedes Dyer and More Will Lead the UK Tour of THE DRIFTERS GIRL

Casting has been announced for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, the acclaimed new West End musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them.

Carly Mercedes Dyer, former star of Six the Musical and who delighted audiences with her performances as Erma in Anything Goes, will play music industry change-maker, Faye Treadwell.

Carly will star alongside Ashford Campbell (who hit UK screens in ITV's The X Factor as member of The Risk and now continues his journey with The Drifters Girl having performed as part of the West End company), Miles Anthony DALEY (Tina Turner: The Musical, Aldwych Theatre; Choir of Man, Arts Theatre), Tarik Frimpong (The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre; Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre) and Dalton Harris, who won The X Factor in 2018.

Today's casting announcement also welcomes Jaydah Bell-Ricketts (A Little Princess, Royal Festival Hall; School Of Rock, Gillian Lynne Theatre) to her first touring role as Girl.

Completing the cast is Loren Anderson, Tre Copeland-Williams, Ethan Davis, MATTHEW DAWKINS and Linseigh Green.

See www.thedriftersgirl.com for full cast biographies.

Having played to packed houses and nightly standing ovations at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End (following a triumphant run at Newcastle's Theatre Royal), the production recently announced a UK Tour to open in 2023, with performances beginning at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, on Tuesday 12th September 2023.

Following huge public demand, initial tour dates were extended through to 2024, where it now concludes in Cardiff, in May 2024. A full list of tour dates follows.

Telling the remarkable story of The Drifters, one of the world's greatest vocal groups, and the truth about the woman who made them. Faye Treadwell is the legendary manager of The Drifters who fought for three decades alongside her husband (George Treadwell) to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon.

From the highs of hit records and sell-out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African American female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved. Thirty years and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

The Drifters Girl boasts an incredible soundtrack of some of the most famous songs in history, including Save The Last Dance For Me, Under The Boardwalk, Kissin In The Back Row Of The Movies, Stand By Me, Come On Over To My Place, Saturday Night At The Movies and many more.

The Drifters Girl, with a book by Ed Curtis, is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell and is co-created by Beverley KnightAdam J BernardTarinn CallenderMatt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud. It is directed by Jonathan Church. Set design is by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Andrzej Goulding, orchestrations by Chris Egan and Will Stuart as Musical Supervisor. 

Tour Dates

2023

Tue 12th – Sat 16th September  Box Office: 023 8071 1811
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton   www.mayflower.org.uk

Tue 19th – Sat 23rd September   Box Office: 01603 630 000
Theatre Royal, Norwich    www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Tue 26th – Sat 30th September    Box Office: 0114 249 6000
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield     www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tue 3rd – Sat 7th October    Box Office: 01274 432000  
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford  www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tue 10th – Sat 14th October   Box Office: 0844 871 3019
Opera House, Manchester      www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

Tue 17th – Sat 21st October   Box Office: 01227 787 787
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury  www.marlowetheatre.com

Tue 24th – Sat 28th October   Box Office: 0844 871 7652
Milton Keynes Theatre   www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre 

Tue 31st October – Sat 4th November Box Office: 0116 242 3595
Curve Theatre, Leicester    www.curveonline.co.uk 

Tue 7th – Sat 11th November   Box Office: 01702 351135
Cliffs Pavilion Southend    www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Tue 14th – Sat 18th November  Box Office: 08448 11 21 21
Theatre Royal, Newcastle   www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Tue 21st – Sat 25th November  Box Office: 0844 871 7645
New Victoria Theatre, Woking  www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Tue 28th November – Sat 2nd December   Box Office: 01322 220000     
Orchard Theatre, Dartford   www.orchardtheatre.co.uk 

2024

Tue 9th - Sat 13th January   Box Office: 03330 096 690
Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol   www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Tue 16th – Sat 20th January   Box Office: 03330 096 690
Regent Theatre, Stoke   www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

Tue 23rd – Sat 27th January   Box Office: 01492 872000
Venue Cymru, Llandudno   www.venuecymru.co.uk

Tue 30th January – Sat 3rd February  Box Office: 08187 19377
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin  www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

Tue 6th – Sat 10th February   Box Office: 028 9024 1919
Grand Opera House, Belfast  www.goh.co.uk

Tue 13th – Sat 17th February  Box Office: 01752 267 222
Theatre Royal, Plymouth   www.theatreroyal.com

Tue 20th – 24th February   Box Office: 0115 989 5555
Theatre Royal, Nottingham   www.trch.co.uk

Tue 27th February – Sat 2nd March  Box Office: Box Office: 03330 096 690
Empire Theatre, Liverpool   www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

Tue 5th – Sat 9th March   Box Office: 03330 096 690
New Theatre, Oxford   www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

Tue 12th – Sat 16th March      Box Office: 01482 300 306
New Theatre, Hull      www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Tue 19th- Sat 23rd March   Box Office: 0113 243 0808
Grand Theatre, Leeds   www.leedsheritagetheatres.com  

Tue 26th – Sat 30th March   Box Office: 03330 096 690
Empire Theatre, Sunderland  www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

Tue 2nd – Sat 6th April   Box Office: 01224 641 122  
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen  www.aberdeenperformingarts.com  

Tue 9th – Sat 13th April   Box Office: 03330 096 690
King's Theatre, Glasgow   www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/   

Tue 16th – Sat 20th April   Box Office: 0844 338 5000
Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham  www.birminghamhippodrome.com  

Tue 23rd - Sat 27th April   Box Office: 0343 310 0020
Churchill Theatre, Bromley   www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Tue 30th April – Sat 4th May   Box Office: 03330 096 690
Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh  www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

Tue 7th – Sat 11th May   Box Office: 029 2063 6464
Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff  www.wmc.org.uk




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Summer loving in this revival of the hit dance production. Photo
Summer loving in this revival of the hit dance production.

In Matthew Bourne’s dystopian take on the classic love story, there are leaps aplenty - and not just in the physical sense.

2
Show of the Week: Save Up To 54% on A STRANGE LOOP Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up To 54% on A STRANGE LOOP

Tickets From £25.00 for A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre. Described as 'The most thrillingly playful and hilarious new musical to hit London in years. Spectacular' by the Evening Standard, and 'Magnificent. Strikingly original and highly entertaining' by the Guardian, don't miss your chance to experience this 'One-of-a-kind masterpiece' (Vogue), in London this summer for a one-time only limited season. 

3
Amanda Abbington Confirmed for This Years STRICTLY COME DANCING Photo
Amanda Abbington Confirmed for This Year's STRICTLY COME DANCING

Amanda Abbington has been confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation.

4
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Appoints New Trustees to The Board Photo
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Appoints New Trustees to The Board

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre will welcome these four new Trustees to its Board bringing new talent and skills to the existing Board, chaired by Lorraine Heggessey.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You