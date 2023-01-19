Canal Cafe Theatre To Present NORMAN'S YEAR Beginning January 25

Canal Cafe Theatre will present NORMAN'S YEAR, running January 25-28, 2023. Four bandmates and a houseplant battle through a year of hangovers, grief and The Kooks.

What happens once the music stops? Fastpaced and fiercely funny, 'Norman's Year' depicts a year in the life of an ambitious band and their houseplant, in which their relationships are stretched beyond what they could possibly have imagined.

'Norman's Year' is a breakneck tragicomic drama that illustrates the challenge facing young people trying to make their way in the arts as life refuses to get out the way. Over a wild 12 months of music deals, grief, and growing up, can the band make music and stay mates?

Performers: Calum Maclean, Mungo Russell, Henrie Allen, Jack Firoozan

Director: Joe Warwick

4 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Wednesday 25th January @ 7:30pm

Thursday 26th January @ 7:30pm

Friday 27th January @ 7:30pm

Saturday 28th January @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 12+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219889®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fnorman%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10/£12 (+ £1.50 booking fee)